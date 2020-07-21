Muskies overwhelm City High to punch ticket to state

Despite giving up the three long balls, Chalupa did a fantastic job limiting the damage. The freshman struck out 10 and gave up just two other hits aside from the home runs while walking two — both intentionally.

“I’m just super happy to experience all of this,” said Chalupa. “To be the winning pitcher, it makes me feel good inside, knowing the season we’ve had and to come out and do what we did, it just makes me so happy.”

In the bottom of the fifth with a runner on and one out, Muscatine head coach Steve Hopkins opted to give juniors Carey Koenig and Ayana Lindsey the free passes, presumably to try and end the game early. Koenig, who hit two home runs, and Lindsey accounted for all the Little Hawk runs.

Koenig and Lindsey end the season for the Little Hawks with 12 home runs apiece, which ranks them among the state’s best power hitters.

Muscatine (18-2) junior Rylie Moss slapped a base hit through the middle of the City High (19-5) infield to lead the Muskies off in the first and promptly stole second and advanced to third on a Little Hawk error. Junior Olivia Harmon’s sacrifice scored Moss.

Junior Kaylynn Salyars then added a base hit to set up Becca Haag, who gave the Muskies their first home run of the game and a three-run advantage.