Muskies, PV split softball doubleheader

MUSCATINE — Muscatine and Pleasant Valley played like different teams on each side of Tuesday night’s Mississippi Athletic Conference softball doubleheader.
Ultimately, that amounted to a split of the two-game set. The Muskies, who entered ranked 12th in Class 5A, won the first game 5-0, while Pleasant Valley took the finale by a 12-4 score.
Even with the win, the two games against PV marked the lowest scoring outputs for the Muskies this season.
“This is our first loss,” Muscatine coach Steve Hopkins said, “the big thing will be how we approach practice tomorrow and how we rebound Thursday night (against Clinton). I think the girls will do fine. They’re competitors, we’ll learn from the loss. They’re confident … we just need to get a little more consistency.”
Throughout the doubleheader, Spartan center fielder Emily Wood gave Muscatine fits.
Wood, a junior, reached base five of the seven times she stepped to the plate while playing a stellar center field.
In the second game, Wood smacked a three-run home run down the right field line that gave the Spartans a 6-1 lead in the top of the fourth.
“I know (Emily) is a junior, but I gotta say, that kid keeps learning every day,” Pleasant Valley coach Jose Lara said. “Wherever she goes to play at the next level, it’s going to be scary to see what’s she going to be like as a player. … She’s a next-level kid.”
The Muskies would get one in the bottom of the fourth and two more in the fifth to cut the PV lead to two, but after a scoreless sixth, the Spartans batted around the order and put up six runs on four hits and two Muscatine errors, in the seventh to effectively close the door on a Muskie comeback.
After Wood started Game 2 with a bunt single and came around to score, Muscatine junior center fielder Rylie Moss tripled and was later driven in by senior Rylee Blake to even things at one. But the Muskie offense largely went silent after that.
During the second game, Muscatine had four or fewer batters hit in five of the seven innings.
“Hitting is contagious,” Lara said. “My hat’s off to Muscatine. That team is good, they have a chance to make it all the way … but the girls found a way to stay upbeat, and we have to continue to do those things, otherwise maybe we’re down on ourselves a little bit more.”
PV (3-3, 3-3 MAC) was a bit short-handed, as they were playing without senior shortstop Bell Luebken.
The first game, however, was a completely different story.
Although it had a similar beginning, Game 1 went much more favorably for the Muskies (5-1, 5-1 MAC).
Like in the second game, Muscatine wasted little time getting their leadoff hitter, Moss, in scoring position. She singled up the middle, then stole second. After junior Olivia Harmon drew a walk, a Spartan error would allow Moss to score and set up a two-run double hit by junior Kaylynn Salyars, which put the Muskies up 3-0 at the end of one.
That score would hold until the fourth, as Muscatine rode an excellent pitching performance by sophomore Bree Seaman, before the Muskies scored two more. Junior Aricka Ramser doubled and scored on a PV error and eighth-grade catcher Kylei Salyars drove in sophomore Karly Ricketts.
Seaman allowed just five Spartan base runners over the course of Game 1. After walking PV junior Jessi Meyer, Seaman retired the final nine batters she faced in order.
The split wasn’t exactly what the Muskies were looking to come away with, but Hopkins knows with just two seniors on his roster, some growing pains are to be expected, especially after the long break caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.
“I think there was a lack of focus to start the second game, along with being a young team,” said Hopkins. “We just didn’t seem like we were focused and ready to go for the second game. We’re young in certain spots and we just got off to a bad start and it fell apart at the end. We’ll learn from it and move on.
“You’ve got to talk about the second game (with the players), because we have to learn from it. We talked about the good things we did along with the bad things. The main thing is we just show up at practice tomorrow and work hard and move forward. We can’t dwell on it. PV is a great program.”
