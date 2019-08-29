MUSKIES AT A GLANCE

Coach: Chris Foxen, 11th season

Last year: Finished fifth at Mississippi Athletic Conference meet

Fast fact: The Muskies had nine members of their team finish the city's Watermelon Stampede 5K race in under 19 minutes, including their coach, who ran the course in 18:18.

Key returning runners: Eli Roeth, sr.; Aiden Daufeldt, sr.; Trevor Diedrichs, jr.

Promising underclassmen/newcomers: Sam Gordon, so.

2019 SCHEDULE

Aug. 31 – at Cedar Rapids Prairie, 8:30 a.m.

Sept. 7 – at Bettendorf's Crow Creek Park, 8:30 a.m.

Sept. 12 – at Noelridge Park, Cedar Rapids, 4:40 p.m.

Sept. 19 – at Fort Madison, 5 p.m.

Sept. 26 – at Cedar Rapids Kennedy, 3:30 a.m.

Oct. 1 – at U of Iowa Ashton cross country course, Iowa City 4:45 p.m.

Oct. 10 – at Central DeWitt, 4:45 p.m.

Oct. 17 – MAC meet at Muscatine Municipal Golf Course, 3 p.m.

Oct. 24 – District meet, TBD

Nov. 2 – State meet at Fort Dodge, TBD