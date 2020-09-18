Muskies snap losing streak with homecoming win over West

An opening touchdown drive and stellar defense proved to be just the recipe for Muscatine to end a nine-game losing streak that went back to last season.
The homecoming win for Muscatine comes nearly exactly one calendar year after the Muskies’ last win, also Davenport West, on Sept. 13, 2019.
Muscatine finally found the winning way under first-year head coach D.J. Hawkins as the Muskies came away 31-0 victors Friday night in Muscatine.
“This feels like a long time coming,” head coach D.J. Hawkins said. “We needed that one.”
Muscatine was without preferred primary ball carrier senior Tim Nimely. Senior Mentor Cooper, who the Muskies looked to as starting running back in Nimely’s absence, only carried three times in the win.
But Cooper would add the dagger in the fourth with a 55-yard touchdown run with 2:35 left to play when he bounced around the right end and found a hole in the Falcon defense.
It didn’t matter, ultimately, as the Muskies were able to control the ball with an effective run game. Muscatine did a little of everything, including kick a 27-yard field goal by sophomore Diego Vitale in the third that put them up 23-0.
Junior Mason Crabtree and senior Eli Gaye were there to pick up the offensive slack.
“(Mason) has been disciplined in practice and been doing a great job waiting for his opportunity,” said Hawkins. ”His opportunity arose tonight, and he did a great job.
Both Muskie runners ended the game with over 100 yards on the ground.
Gaye finished with 121 yards on 26 carries and Crabtree added 103 yards on 18 carries.
And once given a lead to work with, the Muskie defense buckled down after allowing West quarterback Brady Hansen to complete six of his first eight passes for 60 yards.
Hansen ended with 21-of-37 for 162 yards.
But counting sacks against the run game, West ended with less than 10 yards gained on the ground.
After that, six consecutive Hansen passes fell incomplete and the Muskies held the Falcons to negative rushing yards in the first half.
Crabtree got the Muskie scoring started with a 3-yard touchdown run, but Gaye added two scores of 3 and 1 yards in the first half as Muscatine (1-3) took a 20-0 lead over West (0-4) into the halftime locker room.
West’s best scoring chance came in the second quarter when the Falcons recovered a Muskie fumble on the Muscatine 27.
The Muskie defense held though, as they did throughout the contest, and forced a turnover on downs to preserve the shutout. And that proved to be the deepest into Muscatine territory the Falcons got all game.
While the Muskie defense did its job, West didn’t help itself any with penalties, especially in the first half. West ended with 10 penalties against them, costing them 75 yards. But six came in the first half, and several of those happened when the Falcons could least afford them.
“It’s been a long time since we shut a team out,” said Hawkins. “(West) left some yards out there and bailed us out some, but the defense was focused, not as many miscues, and they had fun. Even from the get-go, they had fun, finally.”
