Muscatine wrestling cruised to a quadrangular sweep at Mediapolis on Thursday, winning all three matches by at least 25 points.
Even the closest of the three matches, a 48-22 win over WACO, was a runaway.
The Muskies used pins from Takpor Tiah at 152, Cedric Castillo at 160, Brennan Broders at 182 and Shane Mathias at 220 along with a decision win by Ryan Townsend at 145 pounds and a pair of forfeits to build a 39-0 lead.
WACO scored the next 22 points, but Carson Harder (pin at 132 pounds) and Kuinton Middugh (decision at 138 pounds) finished off the dual with wins for the Muskies.
In the dual against the hosts, the Muskies closed with five wins to end any hopes of a Mediapolis comeback in a 54-18 win. Middugh scored a pin at 138 and Tiah a decision at 152 to go with three forfeit wins to end the match.
Broders earlier recorded a pin at 182 pounds and Mathias scored a 7-3 decision win at 220 pounds for the Muskies.
Muscatine also defeated Cardinal Community 54-15 in a dual in which only five matches were contested.
Castillo pinned his opponent in 26 seconds at 160 pounds and Tim Nimley also recorded a pin in his only contested match of the night for the Muskies.
Dalton Sell didn't even need to wrestle to score three wins as the Muscatine senior got three forfeits on the night.