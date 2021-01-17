Nebraska men's basketball on pause; game vs. Iowa postponed

Nebraska paused; Iowa game postponed
The University of Nebraska men’s basketball program will pause for at least seven more days after coach Fred Hoiberg and 11 other staffers or players tested positive for COVID-19.
The Cornhuskers’ home game against Minnesota on Wednesday and game at Iowa next Sunday have been postponed. The schools will work with the Big Ten Conference to reschedule.
Hoiberg said he tested positive for the coronavirus on Friday and began self-isolating.
“I am experiencing symptoms, but my condition has improved over the last 24 hours,” Hoiberg said. “Our program has been hit hard over the last 10 days, and we are all trying to manage it and get through it.”
Nebraska already has had games against Illinois and Maryland canceled because of COVID-19 issues.
Hoiberg has an underlying health condition. He was born with an abnormal aortic heart valve and had to retire from pro basketball because of it in 2005.
West headlines Feb. 19 event
Davenport's Shawn West, a veteran of mixed martial arts competition, will be part of the main event at the Friday Night Fightfest boxing event on Feb. 19 at the Mississippi Valley Fairgrounds.
West, who is 5-2 as a boxer since making that the focus of his career a few years ago, will take on Jessie Addison (2-2-1) of Indianapolis in a six-round bout.
The Friday Night Fightfest is the second Quad-Cities event promoted by Extreme Maximus Boxing, a partnership between long-time MMA promoter/manager Monte Cox and matchmaker Scott Tolzmann.
The event will be held at the Fair Center building at the fairgrounds. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. with the first of 15 bouts starting at 6:30. Tickets start at $35 and can be purchased online at Nitrotickets.com or at the fairgrounds office. All spectators will be required to wear masks.
Other area boxers expected to be part of the card are Stephen Edwards, Daijohn Gonzalez, Mitchell LeConte, Robert Calvin and Ryan Antle. Local kickboxers on the card include Adam Frederick, Damian Hall, Jason Shafer, Geoff Bell, Roger Hickman, Kaedin Harmon and Quinton Stage.
Veteran boxers Adama Osumanu and Mikey Dahlman will also be competing. Osumanu is 27-4 and fought for the WBA and IBO world championship. Dahlman is 9-0.