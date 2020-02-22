Nine local wrestlers compete in third and fifth place matches

CHAMPAIGN — Alleman freshman Charlie Jagusah isn’t your prototypical heavyweight.
He doesn’t try to outmuscle his opponents or lean in and wait. He is aggressive and attacks.
“He’s a wrestler, not a heavyweight,” Alleman coach James Ealy said. “Technique is vital for him. He’s barely 15 years old and he’s going up against nearly full grown men. He embraces learning different styles and uses those to his advantage.”
Jagusah used his strengths to his advantage and placed fourth after fighting through the wrestlebacks. He was one of nine local wrestlers to medal on Saturday who did not wrestle in the championship round. DJ Parker of Moline took third place at 182 pounds in 3A, and Trystan Altensey of Riverdale placed fourth at 170 pounds in 1A. Collin Altensey (Riverdale, 5th), Brock Smith (Riverdale, 5th), Broctyn King (Mercer County, 6th), Allen Catour (Orion, 5th), Charlie Farmer (Moline, 5th) and Victor Guzman (Rock Island, 6th) were the other local placers.
During the first period of his semifinal match, Jagusah was working a point on his opponent when a brief stoppage was called for by the official. During those few seconds, Ealy and an assistant got out of their chairs and visually showed Jagusah what he needed to do to get his next points.
“I love it when coach does that,” Jagusah said. “He’s very animated and not afraid to show you what to do, and that definitely helps me out in the match.”
“We do that stuff all the time,” Ealy said. “Charlie is a good young man and very coachable, and we really rely on that teaching. And with him competing for third place as a freshman shows the work he’s put in.”
As just a freshman, Jagusah hopes to return to the state tournament the next three years. In his first high school state experience, he took away a valuable lesson.
“I learned that I have to grind out all the way to the third period,” Jagusah said. “People at this weight class will gas out at times and that’s when I can take advantage of it. We talk about that every day in the room, and it really pays off at the end of the season.”
Parker finished his second trip to state with a medal after beating Jake Mzarek of Lake Zurich in the third place match by a 7-1 decision.
You have free articles remaining.
Bronze wasn’t the end goal for Parker but he still is happy with the result.
“It feels good to get a medal,” Parker said. “Bronze isn’t what I came for but I battled all year and will continue to do so next year so I can place first.”
Parker attacked Mzarek all match and didn’t give him a second of rest. That’s the style of match that he strives for every time out.
“It’s what I’m working for all the time,” Parker said. “We spent all year building that gas tank and when I’m on my game, there’s no one in the state that can beat that energy.”
Charger sophomore Catour came away with fifth place after a 9-6 decision over Corbin Moser of Prairie Central. Moser was a familiar opponent to Catour, who faced him at Litchfield earlier in the year where Catour came out with a 7-5 decision.
Catour was pleased with the outcome of his first trip down to the state finals tournament.
“I wanted to show everyone that I am up there with the best of them,” Catour said. “My semifinal match gave me the confidence to go out and do my best.”
Guzman was disappointed with his sixth-place finish at 132-pounds in Class 2A, but he became the 17th wrestler in Rock Island history to grab more than one state medal. The Rocks' senior fought through injury to a sixth-place finish last season.
“Overall, I don’t think I wrestled to the level I know I could all year,” Guzman said. “I just have to go back to the room and get ready for team sectionals.”
Rock Island coach Joel Stockwell had words of encouragement for Guzman.
“The state of Illinois just doesn’t give out medals,” Stockwell said. “It’s very rare for anyone to get more than one, and hopefully in a couple days he can look back and realize what he accomplished.”