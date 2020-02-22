Nine local wrestlers compete in third and fifth place matches

“We do that stuff all the time,” Ealy said. “Charlie is a good young man and very coachable, and we really rely on that teaching. And with him competing for third place as a freshman shows the work he’s put in.”

As just a freshman, Jagusah hopes to return to the state tournament the next three years. In his first high school state experience, he took away a valuable lesson.

“I learned that I have to grind out all the way to the third period,” Jagusah said. “People at this weight class will gas out at times and that’s when I can take advantage of it. We talk about that every day in the room, and it really pays off at the end of the season.”

Parker finished his second trip to state with a medal after beating Jake Mzarek of Lake Zurich in the third place match by a 7-1 decision.

Bronze wasn’t the end goal for Parker but he still is happy with the result.

“It feels good to get a medal,” Parker said. “Bronze isn’t what I came for but I battled all year and will continue to do so next year so I can place first.”

Parker attacked Mzarek all match and didn’t give him a second of rest. That’s the style of match that he strives for every time out.