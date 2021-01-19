North boys start fast, Houston finishes in MAC win at Central DeWitt

Jayden Houston and the Davenport North boys basketball team took full advantage of the open looks they got at Central DeWitt on Tuesday night.
A 20-point first quarter and an efficient shooting performance from deep helped the Wildcats grab a 66-48 Mississippi Athletic Conference road win over the Sabers (5-6, 3-4 MAC) in the teams' first matchup.
North (4-3, 3-3 MAC) was led in scoring by Jayden Houston, who tied the game-high with 23 points by shooting 10 of 12 from the field. Houston did not miss a shot in the second half as the Wildcats made 11 of 16 3-pointers in the win.
Coming out fast with a 20-8 advantage after one quarter was key in Houston’s mind. Mike Lowery (11 points) made both of his attempts from deep in the first quarter. Quincy Wiseman (seven points) scored five in the frame and Houston had six in the first eight minutes.
Ball movement fed the early offensive output.
“If you move the ball, you’re going to get open shots,” Houston said. “We got open looks and we were knocking down our shots.”
The speedy Wildcats capitalized on the Sabers’ 16 turnovers in transition, which helped neutralize a big game from Central DeWitt’s Shawn Gilbert. The imposing center scored 23 points despite being double- and triple-teamed inside at times.
Houston matched Gilbert’s point total by attacking the basket and hitting 3 of 4 from deep.
“I was just trying to take some shots that I felt confident in, and I was feeling confident,” said Houston.
Sabers coach Grady Gallagher said too many turnovers and the first-quarter deficit were difficult to overcome.
“That’s kind of North’s game plan, speed things up and get you to turn it over and they were able to do that,” Gallagher said. “We were going to be OK with them taking some long-distance shots, and they made us pay, especially Houston. He had an excellent night and he’s a good player. He stepped up when they needed it.”
Houston had 12 of North’s 20 points in the third quarter after the Wildcats held a 33-20 halftime lead. Triples by Gilbert and Gibson McEwen (seven points) to start the fourth quarter cut North’s lead to just eight, but the Sabers could get no closer.
North coach Marc Polite remains confident his team can score the ball, but he thought it set the tone defensively on Tuesday as well.
“This is the first time all year where I really felt like we did a good job of that and we were able to build ourselves a little bit of a cushion, and we needed it,” he said. “They made that run in the fourth quarter and made it interesting for sure, but we were able to pull away there at the end.”
Polite is still feeling up his team’s lineup as it continues to work on getting sharper on defense, understanding rotations and positioning in practice.
Polite said his team won’t see another player like the Sabers’ Gilbert all year.
“He’s very unique, not just from a height standpoint but from a sheer size standpoint in the way he’s able to move,” he said. “He’s better in person.”
Polite says he’s noticed Houston putting in extra time in practice with shooting and footwork.
“He’s a by-product of a kid that’s put the time in, and it’s evident in how he’s been playing. He’s been playing very clean,” Polite said. “Not a lot of wasted shots, not a lot of wasted motion. When he gets open looks, he’s consistent and ready to shoot.”
The senior guard added that when his team is playing fast and building early leads, opponent turnovers feed into the team’s energy.
“When you’re getting steals, your bench is going to be hype,” Houston said after North’s second straight MAC win. “Once we get that energy, we do pretty good and it’s pretty hard to stop us.”