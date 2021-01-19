North boys start fast, Houston finishes in MAC win at Central DeWitt

Houston matched Gilbert’s point total by attacking the basket and hitting 3 of 4 from deep.

“I was just trying to take some shots that I felt confident in, and I was feeling confident,” said Houston.

Sabers coach Grady Gallagher said too many turnovers and the first-quarter deficit were difficult to overcome.

“That’s kind of North’s game plan, speed things up and get you to turn it over and they were able to do that,” Gallagher said. “We were going to be OK with them taking some long-distance shots, and they made us pay, especially Houston. He had an excellent night and he’s a good player. He stepped up when they needed it.”

Houston had 12 of North’s 20 points in the third quarter after the Wildcats held a 33-20 halftime lead. Triples by Gilbert and Gibson McEwen (seven points) to start the fourth quarter cut North’s lead to just eight, but the Sabers could get no closer.

North coach Marc Polite remains confident his team can score the ball, but he thought it set the tone defensively on Tuesday as well.