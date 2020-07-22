North Cedar falls just short of state

SOLON, Iowa — North Cedar was perhaps the hottest team in Iowa baseball headed into its substate final matchup against Burlington Notre Dame on Wednesday night.
But the Knights' flame was blown out as they fell 7-5 after nearly pulling off a seventh inning comeback.
The Knights came into the seventh trailing 7-1 and the Nikes looked all but certain to advance to the state final.
After a quick pair of outs, Notre Dame was just one out away from winning, but Tyler Jackson scored on a Tadan Lange single to keep North Cedar’s hopes alive. Gage Walshie and Lange then scored on a Brennen Kreel double that made things interesting.
Tyler Thurston scored on a James Garner single and the Knights had runners on second and third with Jayson Sander at the plate. Nikes relief pitcher Mitchell Brent sat Sander down on a strikeout and ended the Knights' season at 7-8.
North Cedar head coach Adam Hadenfeldt was incredibly proud of his team and its postseason performances.
“There is a lot of guts in this group,” Hadenfeldt said. “We had been in games like that one earlier in the season that helped prepare us for the final inning, but we fell just short. Our defense should have been cleaner for us to be in a position to win.”
The Knights came into the postseason at 4-7 but knocked off Midland in the first round and defeated Alburnett 5-3 in the second round. They advanced past then undefeated and ninth-ranked Easton Valley with a 3-1 victory to set up the showdown with Notre Dame.
“We won some really big games this postseason,” Hadenfeldt said. “I told them I’m just as proud of them tonight as I was after the first three wins. This was a great squad of kids that never lost focus.”
Senior leadoff hitter Jacob Wagner knew it was a full team effort that got the Knights to the substate final.
“I’m so proud of our team to come together and go at it this postseason,” Wagner said. “We didn’t have the end to our regular season that we wanted, but we set the tone in practice and that translated into the games. We wanted to have fun, too.”
Fellow senior and starting pitcher Ethan Mahr echoed his teammate’s sentiments.
“We went out and played every game like it was our last one,” Mahr said. “We stayed with it in each game and had fun along the way.”
Notre Dame locked the game up in the third inning after several fielding miscues from the Knights.
Starting pitcher and leadoff hitter Jaren Conner started out the offense for the Nikes with a single and advanced twice on passed balls before scoring on a Drew Chippez single. Chippez later scored on a Brady Oleson single. The Nikes ended with five runs in the third and added runs in the fifth and sixth innings to expand the lead.
Wagner hopes that the underclassmen on this team learn from their postseason experiences this year.
“I’m sad my career is over, but I look forward to seeing this team fight next year,” Wagner said. “We have a lot of talent left on the team and I hope they looked at the leaders from the team this year to see what it takes to succeed next season.”
