North Cedar falls just short of state

SOLON, Iowa — North Cedar was perhaps the hottest team in Iowa baseball headed into its substate final matchup against Burlington Notre Dame on Wednesday night.

But the Knights' flame was blown out as they fell 7-5 after nearly pulling off a seventh inning comeback.

The Knights came into the seventh trailing 7-1 and the Nikes looked all but certain to advance to the state final.

After a quick pair of outs, Notre Dame was just one out away from winning, but Tyler Jackson scored on a Tadan Lange single to keep North Cedar’s hopes alive. Gage Walshie and Lange then scored on a Brennen Kreel double that made things interesting.

Tyler Thurston scored on a James Garner single and the Knights had runners on second and third with Jayson Sander at the plate. Nikes relief pitcher Mitchell Brent sat Sander down on a strikeout and ended the Knights' season at 7-8.

North Cedar head coach Adam Hadenfeldt was incredibly proud of his team and its postseason performances.

“There is a lot of guts in this group,” Hadenfeldt said. “We had been in games like that one earlier in the season that helped prepare us for the final inning, but we fell just short. Our defense should have been cleaner for us to be in a position to win.”