FORT DODGE — North Scott rallied past Norwalk 6-4 on Wednesday in the Class 4A state softball tournament semifinals to advance to its eighth state title appearance in school history, the first since 2003.

The eighth-seeded Lancers pulled off another upset win after defeating No. 1 seed North Polk in the quarterfinals on Monday.

In Thursday's 4A title game at 7:30 back at Harlan Rogers Sports Complex, the 28-11 Lancers will face seventh-seeded Winterset (27-12). Winterset also has exceeded expectations with a pair of upset wins over second-seeded Carlisle (11-5) in the quarterfinals and third-seeded Fort Dodge (6-4) in the semifinals.

North Scott coach Holly Hoelting has encouraged her team to disregard its pre-tournament seed and focus on playing its best ball every game, which has helped get the Lancers farther than many expected.

"We’re just here to win a game. We don’t really care about who we’re playing; we're just trying to worry about ourselves," Hoelting said. "We’re trying to make the other team worry about us, not the other way around."

Senior Maddy McDermott’s two-run homer to center field in the top of the first inning got the Lancers off to a strong start.

However, it was anything but smooth sailing for McDermott, the winning pitcher. In the bottom of the second inning, she was touched for four runs (three earned) and gave up five hits, including three RBI singles. That gave the 32-10 Warriors a 4-2 lead.

That left North Scott in a familiar spot, forced to fight back and embrace its mentality of winning every inning.

"They didn’t get worked up, and that’s something that in this situation if you let things spiral it can get out of hand," Hoelting said. "For us, it’s just making sure we answer back and win innings."

Similar to their 7-4 quarterfinal victory over top-seeded North Polk, McDermott (15-6) and the Lancers' defense shut out Norwalk in the final four innings.

While that happened, the offense took advantage of timely hits as well as free base runners to get back into the game.

North Scott loaded the bases in the fourth with a pair of singles and an error. All three of those runners scored off losing pitcher Zadie Wadle. One was plated with a walk and the other two on an error. The Lancers executed on their bases-loaded opportunity to take a 5-4 lead, after they left three runners stranded in the third inning.

"We don’t produce every time there’s runners in scoring position, so for them to know ‘I can get there, my teammate has to pick me up or that I didn’t get it done this time, my teammate can get it done next time’," Hoelting said. "Knowing that we can do that every inning is how we win the inning sometimes."

The Lancers out-hit the Warriors 10-8 with Sydney Skarich and Adalynn Johnson each knocking out two hits — Johnson ripping a double and triple as she drove in two runs. McDermott and McKinley Toohey also drove in two runs each.

Hoelting commended McDermott and her team’s defense for stepping up yet again, making plays and limiting Norwalk’s offense to just one hit in the final five innings.

"They (Norwalk) push runs, so for us it’s just making sure we close up innings," Hoelting said. "You gotta make sure that defensively you’re sound so you can relax on offense, and that’s what they did today in the last couple innings."