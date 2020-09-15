Nuclear station, Deere Run combine on mussel project

During that presentation Stuedemann mentioned they had a 4-acre lake that did not receive any chemical treatments. Immediately my ears perked up as I knew we needed to talk. To my surprise, Stuedemann said he was thinking something similar during my presentation when we spoke after the meeting. Immediately, a new and unusual relationship was formed.

“We are always looking for new ways to be better stewards within our water usage program, along with the other conservation measures we use on the course,” stated Stuedemann.

From the presentation I observed, an innovative and conservation-focused approach, which includes wildlife habitat and other green initiatives, is occurring there. Since TPC Deere Run is a stop for the PGA Tour each July, the course is a great way to feature the unique resources and culture we have in the Quad-Cities area.

After a site visit, we determined that there was a high probability that the mussels would do well in the lake and jumped to Stage 2 of determining the effectiveness of a new water source.