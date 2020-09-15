Nuclear station, Deere Run combine on mussel project

While I tend to shy away from writing about activities I conduct while working at my other place of employment, I think it is worthwhile to share a story of environmental cooperation between two unlikely entities, the Quad Cities Nuclear Station and TPC Deere Run golf course.
Together, the two groups are improving water quality for Quad-Cities area waterways and helping bring back some rare species to those rivers.
The Quad Cities Nuclear Station Fish Hatchery has a long history of growing walleyes and hybrid striped bass for the Mississippi River locally, but about a decade ago the hatchery began diversifying fish species and started growing freshwater mussels, particularly endangered and threatened species of mussels.
One of the biggest issues with growing freshwater mussels is finding safe areas where they can grow in peace, with plenty of groceries for all the baby mussels to feed upon. That entails calm, natural water. That is not something easily found along the Mississippi River over the past decade.
Last fall I was invited to speak at a regional watershed meeting about the activities conducted at the hatchery. Another speaker at that meeting was Alex Stuedemann, TPC Deere Run director of golf course maintenance operations, who gave a presentation on the water usage and conservation practices used by the golf course.
During that presentation Stuedemann mentioned they had a 4-acre lake that did not receive any chemical treatments. Immediately my ears perked up as I knew we needed to talk. To my surprise, Stuedemann said he was thinking something similar during my presentation when we spoke after the meeting. Immediately, a new and unusual relationship was formed.
“We are always looking for new ways to be better stewards within our water usage program, along with the other conservation measures we use on the course,” stated Stuedemann.
From the presentation I observed, an innovative and conservation-focused approach, which includes wildlife habitat and other green initiatives, is occurring there. Since TPC Deere Run is a stop for the PGA Tour each July, the course is a great way to feature the unique resources and culture we have in the Quad-Cities area.
After a site visit, we determined that there was a high probability that the mussels would do well in the lake and jumped to Stage 2 of determining the effectiveness of a new water source.
If you have been on the course, you may have noticed those three barges with yellow lids surrounding them, in the lake adjacent the fourth and fifth holes. Even though the site was still in the “experimental” phase, we decided to give it both Age 1 animals and newly transformed glochidia, the name of baby mussels. However, we did hold back on leaving endangered or threatened species onsite. That may change in the future, however.
Preliminary results from August show that the site is performing as well, or exceeding, the growth seen at the other site we grow mussels, which include our hatchery, Iowa DNR’s Fairport Fish Hatchery and the EcoCenter at Rock Creek State Park, just south of Camanche, on the Mississippi River.
Mussels that are in their second season of growth will be harvested soon, quarantined for zebra mussel infestation (not coronavirus), then stocked out in our area waterways to help restore the streambeds and water quality within those streams. However, while those mussels remain in the TPC Deere Run lake, they can provide those same benefits to the water, which will eventually be used on the course, reducing the sites overall impact to our environment.
Sometimes the strangest partnerships can produce outstanding results.
