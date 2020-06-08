Nunn and Miletich will fight outdoors on July 18

The much-anticipated battle between Quad-Cities fighting legends Michael Nunn and Pat Miletich already has been postponed a couple of times because of administrative red tape and the COVID-19 pandemic.
The epic bout, billed as the "Clash of Legends,'' now is scheduled to take place Saturday, July 18, in an outdoor setting at the Mississippi Valley Fairgrounds in Davenport.
Promoter Monte Cox signed the paperwork Friday and tickets went on sale Monday for a clash between the two most famous fighting figures ever to come out of this area.
Nunn, a two-time world middleweight boxing champion with a career record of 58-4, said he’s glad the event finally is going to happen.
“We’re going to put on a good show for the community,’’ he said. “We need something like this right about now to kind of bring the community together.’’
Miletich, an early UFC champion who had a mixed martial arts record of 29-7-2, said he also thinks it will be fun.
“I think it’s going to be a very fun atmosphere because a lot of young and very talented guys are going to be on the undercard who need a chance to be on something that’s going to be seen by a lot of people,’’ he said.
Cox, who has promoted hundreds of boxing and mixed martial arts events around the world, said the anticipation for the showdown between the two 50-something icons has been building since the matchup was first announced in January.
“It has been decades since I had something where everybody I ever knew was calling me for tickets,’’ he said.
Although the July 18 battle is scheduled to be held outdoors, Cox said it will not employ the fairgrounds’ grandstand that are used for stock car races and concerts. He said he feels spectators would be too far from the action and there are too many obstructions with that arrangement.
Instead, a temporary venue will be erected in a parking lot in the southwest corner of the grounds.
The lot is directly south of the Fair Center, which will be the site of an after-party.
Cox expects the set-up to accommodate as many as 12,000 spectators. If Iowa still is under 50% capacity restrictions at that time because of social distancing related to the pandemic, it still could seat as many as 6,000.
Shawn Loter, general manager of the fairgrounds, said he is hoping that Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds will lift the 50% restriction on June 17.
If weather becomes a problem, Cox said there is an indoor venue that could be used that would accommodate 3,000 people and he also is looking into the possibility of having some sort of tent that could be used as a backup.
“The most important thing is that we’re going to be able to make it happen …’’ Nunn said. “It’s no big deal (to hold it outdoors). It’s not like I never fought outside before. To be honest, as long as the weather is great, I think it will be good.’’
The fight originally was scheduled for April 18 at the TaxSlayer Center in Moline, then was moved back to early June because of red tape involving the Illinois Athletic Commission. When the pandemic arose, it was postponed again.
The bout will use kick-boxing rules since Nunn was a boxer and Miletich’s background is in MMA.
Nunn, 57, has not had a sanctioned fight since 2002 and has only been out of prison for about a year after serving a 16 ½-year sentence on federal drug charges.
He admitted the COVID-19 pandemic was an added hurdle in his comeback.
“It’s just all part of the struggle in this thing called life …’’ he said. “One day things may be going great and the next day it’s all turned upside down, but you’ve still got to deal with it.’’
He said he still found ways to stay in shape while staying close to home during the pandemic.
“I’ve been training through it all,’’ he said. “It’s been hard. It’s been rough because there’s only so much you can do … It’s not like it’s a world title fight, if you know what I mean. I’ll do the things I need to do to carry me to victory.
“I’ll be in great shape,’’ he added. “I’ll be ready to go. You can believe that.’’
Miletich, 52, has played a major role through the years in developing some of the best MMA fighters in the world in his Bettendorf gym, but he hasn’t fought publicly himself since 2008.
That doesn’t mean he hasn’t stayed in shape. He got into running ultra marathons a few years ago and went out for a 22-mile jog on Memorial Day.
The pandemic didn’t hold him back too much.
“I train in my garage,’’ he said. “I do runs out in the country. I lift weights. I swim. I’ve got bands that attach to my waist and I can swim in place in my pool.’’
Cox thinks the timing of the fight could be ideal. The Quad-Cities’ two biggest sports events — the John Deere Classic and the Quad-City Times Bix 7 — normally are held in July but have fallen victim to COVID-19. The JDC has been canceled and the Bix 7 will be held on a virtual basis.
With very little happening in the sports world because of the pandemic, Cox thinks his event could be a major draw.
“I think it could be one of the first fighting sports events in the world to have spectators since the pandemic began,’’ he said.
