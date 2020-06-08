Nunn and Miletich will fight outdoors on July 18

“It has been decades since I had something where everybody I ever knew was calling me for tickets,’’ he said.

Although the July 18 battle is scheduled to be held outdoors, Cox said it will not employ the fairgrounds’ grandstand that are used for stock car races and concerts. He said he feels spectators would be too far from the action and there are too many obstructions with that arrangement.

Instead, a temporary venue will be erected in a parking lot in the southwest corner of the grounds.

The lot is directly south of the Fair Center, which will be the site of an after-party.

Cox expects the set-up to accommodate as many as 12,000 spectators. If Iowa still is under 50% capacity restrictions at that time because of social distancing related to the pandemic, it still could seat as many as 6,000.

Shawn Loter, general manager of the fairgrounds, said he is hoping that Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds will lift the 50% restriction on June 17.

If weather becomes a problem, Cox said there is an indoor venue that could be used that would accommodate 3,000 people and he also is looking into the possibility of having some sort of tent that could be used as a backup.