Nunn hopes to revive career with win over Miletich

The last time Michael Nunn fought outdoors in his hometown, it didn’t go so well.
After putting on a dazzling display for 10 rounds, the Davenport boxer was knocked out by James "Lights Out" Toney in the 11th round and lost his IBF world middleweight title in an highly hyped event known as the Rumble on the Riverbank.
That was May 10, 1991. Among those sitting and watching in what was then known as John O’Donnell Stadium was a 23-year-old former wrestler named Pat Miletich.
After 29 years, more than half of which were spent in federal penitentiaries, Nunn finally gets his chance to atone.
And Miletich, who has since carved out an almost equally high place in Quad-Cities sports annals, is his opponent.
Nunn and Miletich, now in their 50s, will oppose one another Saturday night in a temporary ring set up in the northeast part of the Mississippi Valley Fairgrounds.
They will be employing kick-boxing rules as a sort of middle ground between Nunn’s boxing background and Miletich’s mixed martial arts expertise.
The 12-fight Clash of Legends, which begins at 6 p.m., should have an air of anticipation and excitement, although nothing could compare to that night back in 1991.
The Rumble on the Riverbank attracted a crowd of more than 10,000 — not counting the hundreds who watched for free from the nearby Centennial Bridge — and was expected to be the crowning moment of Nunn’s career.
"It was an incredible fight," Miletich recalled. "He performed very well until near the end of the fight when he got tired and got clipped. But he controlled that fight."
Nunn said he wasn’t so much tired as careless.
"Toney was the better man that night because I made a mistake," he said. "I don’t think about that much. Me and James talk on the phone pretty regularly and he said ‘I ain’t never had anyone kick my ass like the way you did that night. I never wanted to fight you again.’ He told Bob Arum that."
Nunn was 36-0 in his career and had made five successful title defenses going into the only world championship fight ever held in the Quad-Cities.
"I learned a valuable lesson that night," Nunn added. "You can’t get too carried away and too cocky or you make a mistake. You’ve just got to stay focused. It’s probably the best thing that ever happened to me. … That made me a more complete fighter."
Sixteen months later, Nunn won the WBA super middleweight title with a win over Victor Cordoba and held that belt for about a year-and-a-half before losing a split decision to Steve Little in 1994.
He got two more title shots. He tried to regain the WBA title but lost to Frankie Liles. In 1998, he fought Graciano Rocchigiani for the vacant WBC light heavyweight title in Rocchigiani’s native Berlin and lost another split decision.
"I went over to Germany and fought a guy in his hometown so of course they gave it to him …," Nunn said. "I felt like I had another championship taken away from me."
He won six more fights after that before his life took a precipitous turn in August 2002 when he purchased 2.2 pounds of cocaine from an undercover FBI agent in a Davenport hotel room.
He ended up spending 16½ years behind bars and finally was released about a year ago.
Since then, he has been seeking a chance to get involved again with boxing.
Saturday is his chance.
Nunn has been working with his old trainer, Danny Dothard, to get back into prime condition, and he has been coached on the art of kickboxing by Chris Jenkins.
"The boxing part we don’t have to worry about too much," Nunn said. "It’s not anything I can’t handle. Fighting is fighting."
He went a full 12 rounds in a workout last week with four or five different opponents taking turns against him and said it felt really good.
"I was told when he went 12 rounds, for the last four rounds nobody could touch him," said Clash of Legends promoter Monte Cox. "I thought ‘Man, that’s the guy I remember.’"
Cox, Miletich and Nunn had lunch together one day last week and Cox said he could see a difference in Nunn’s body.
"He had a stomach about a month ago. That’s gone now," Cox said. "I mean, he’s 57. He’s not going to have abs, but he’s in better shape than anyone thought he would be."
Cox added that Miletich, who took up distance running after a stellar MMA career, also is in tremendous shape for a man of 52.
He said if this was strictly a boxing match, he wouldn’t give Miletich much of a chance, but the kickboxing aspect is an "equalizer."
"He’s fully capable of hurting me with his hands, though," Miletich said.
Nunn hopes that Saturday can lead to bigger things. He would like to become a boxing commentator and, despite his age, he thinks he still could have a few good moments inside the ring.
There have been rumblings that he could be matched against Roy Jones Jr., a 51-year-old former champion who consistently ducked Nunn when they were younger. That could very well bring a multi-million dollar payday.
But he probably needs to win Saturday to make that happen.
"I’m 57 now and I can’t do this forever …," Nunn said. "But I want to win another championship. I always wanted to be a three-time world champion."
