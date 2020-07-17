Nunn hopes to revive career with win over Miletich

"It was an incredible fight," Miletich recalled. "He performed very well until near the end of the fight when he got tired and got clipped. But he controlled that fight."

Nunn said he wasn’t so much tired as careless.

"Toney was the better man that night because I made a mistake," he said. "I don’t think about that much. Me and James talk on the phone pretty regularly and he said ‘I ain’t never had anyone kick my ass like the way you did that night. I never wanted to fight you again.’ He told Bob Arum that."

Nunn was 36-0 in his career and had made five successful title defenses going into the only world championship fight ever held in the Quad-Cities.

"I learned a valuable lesson that night," Nunn added. "You can’t get too carried away and too cocky or you make a mistake. You’ve just got to stay focused. It’s probably the best thing that ever happened to me. … That made me a more complete fighter."

Sixteen months later, Nunn won the WBA super middleweight title with a win over Victor Cordoba and held that belt for about a year-and-a-half before losing a split decision to Steve Little in 1994.