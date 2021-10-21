Nunn inducted into West Coast Boxing Hall of Fame

Davenport’s Michael Nunn collected one more honor last weekend when he was inducted into the West Coast Boxing Hall of Fame in a ceremony that was twice delayed because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Nunn, who held the IBF world middleweight championship and the WBA super middleweight belt in the 1990s and finished with a career record of 58-4, was one of 16 boxers honored on Sunday at the Loews Hollywood Hotel.
"It was an amazing event," Nunn said. "It was sold out and it was just really nice."
In addition to Nunn, the other honorees were Oscar De La Hoya, Eder Jofre, Ceferino Garcia, Gabriel Ruelas, Rafael Ruelas, Johnny Tapia, Adrian Arreola, Sue “Tiger Lilly” Fox, Art Hafey, Richard Steele, Robert Diaz, Roy Englebrecht, Lee Espinoza, Douglass Fischer and Alberto Reyes.
Nunn, who has had a few exhibition bouts and has begun to cultivate a career in broadcasting since his 2019 release from prison, said the visit to California also afforded him an opportunity to spend time with old friend Sugar Ray Leonard, who he feels consistently ducked him during their careers.
They also spent time talking on the phone with another superstar from their era, Thomas "Hit Man" Hearns.
"Ray and I spent a lot of time together at his $52 million mansion," Nunn said. "I told him ‘If you had fought me years ago, I could be your (expletive) next door neighbor.'"