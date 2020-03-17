Nunn-Miletich is still on, but not until June at the earliest

The much-anticipated battle between Quad-Cities boxing legend Michael Nunn and local mixed martial arts hero Pat Miletich is still on.
It’s just a matter of when the two icons will get a chance to step into the ring together for what is scheduled to be a kick-boxing match at the TaxSlayer Center in Moline.
Promoter Monte Cox said the earliest the fight would happen now is mid-June.
“It just comes down to when will they look to allow large groups of people again,’’ he said.
The fight has been held up by more than just the Coronavirus pandemic although that is the latest complication.
Cox had already moved the fight back from its original April 18 date because it took so long to get the two combatants cleared medically.
Because both of them are over the age of 50, the Illinois Athletic Commission required additional medical tests on them and it took nearly two months to get all that done. Cox just sent the full medical documentation to the commission on Monday.
When he realized the medical tests would not be ready very quickly, he reserved June 6 at the TaxSlayer. Then, after realizing that Bellator 244 is scheduled for that date at Wintrust Arena in Chicago, he decided to reserve June 13 at the Moline arena.
But it’s still a very fluid situation.
The Illinois Athletic Commission has temporarily closed its offices and isn’t even operating at the moment.
“We can’t get a date until the commission gets back in the office,’’ Cox said.
“Hopefully, by June there is a good chance they will allow people to do shows like this.’’
Cox is still determined to get Nunn and Miletich together no matter how long it takes.
“But if (the COVID-19 pandemic) goes four or five months, boy, a lot of people are going to be in trouble,’’ he said.
That includes Cox. The former Quad-City Times sports editor, who now lives in Michigan, makes his entire living from managing MMA fighters and staging MMA shows.
“I have zero revenue right now,’’ he said. “My fighters can’t fight and I can’t put on fights.’’
He joked that it has given him time to catch up on his TV watching.
“I have Netflix, Amazon Prime and Hulu so I’m all set,’’ he said.