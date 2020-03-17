Nunn-Miletich is still on, but not until June at the earliest

The much-anticipated battle between Quad-Cities boxing legend Michael Nunn and local mixed martial arts hero Pat Miletich is still on.

It’s just a matter of when the two icons will get a chance to step into the ring together for what is scheduled to be a kick-boxing match at the TaxSlayer Center in Moline.

Promoter Monte Cox said the earliest the fight would happen now is mid-June.

“It just comes down to when will they look to allow large groups of people again,’’ he said.

The fight has been held up by more than just the Coronavirus pandemic although that is the latest complication.

Cox had already moved the fight back from its original April 18 date because it took so long to get the two combatants cleared medically.

Because both of them are over the age of 50, the Illinois Athletic Commission required additional medical tests on them and it took nearly two months to get all that done. Cox just sent the full medical documentation to the commission on Monday.