Nunn prevails in steamy Clash of Legends

“I’m going against a guy who runs 26 miles all the time so I knew I had to be in condition,’’ he added. “I knew this was going to be his last fight in his hometown so I knew I had to lay it on the line so I got myself in top condition.’’

With COVID-19 restrictions in place, seats for Saturday night’s event were spread far apart.

As dictated by law, chairs were placed in groups of no more than 10 and those clusters all were at least six feet apart.

As a result, some people who paid $40 for general admission seats were sitting in aluminum bleachers about 180 feet from the boxing ring. (That’s an unofficial count. It was 60 paces by a taller-than-average columnist.)

On the plus side, a few of those bleacher seats had the only shade in the whole place for the first few hours of the scheduled 6 p.m. event. Some of the people there weren’t overjoyed to be so far from the action, but they weren’t about to ask for their money back either.

"We weren’t going to miss this," was the common refrain.

The battle between Nunn and Miletich, a former UFC champion who has trained 14 mixed martial arts world champs, almost certainly ranks as the Quad-Cities’ fighting event of the decade.