Nunn won but both fighters walked away happy

It doesn’t happen often in sports such as boxing, but it happened Saturday night in an asphalt parking lot in a corner of the Mississippi Valley Fairgrounds.
Both combatants walked out of the ring with wide smiles on their faces, happy with their efforts.
Both Michael Nunn and Pat Miletich got exactly what they wanted out of their epic battle in the Clash of Legends.
Nunn came away with a split decision in the kick-boxing battle between members of the Quad-City Sports Hall of Fame, contested in front of a crowd estimated at more than 3,500. However, Miletich seemed just as delighted with the way the evening went.
“Think about it: Who gets the opportunity to get in the ring with Michael Nunn?’’ Miletich said. “And he got in the ring with a UFC Hall of Famer. It was an honor for me. It was an honor for him.
“We had a blast. The camaraderie is there, right? The warrior camaraderie is there. We respect each other greatly. I love the guy. He’s a class act.’’
Ultimately, it seemed as though maybe the 57-year-old Nunn wanted to win just a bit more than his 52-year-old opponent.
It was Nunn’s first fight in 18½ years, the first in his hometown in 23 years. It was a chance for him to show that he might still be able to do something in boxing even after spending the better part of two decades in prison.
If that wasn’t enough, there was the picture emblazoned over his heart on the white warmup jacket he wore when he climbed into the ring. It was a photo of his mother, Madies, who died in April of 2017 while Michael was incarcerated.
“When I got in the ring, the last thing I’d seen was my mother, Mrs. Madies Nunn,’’ Nunn said. “She’s the one that taught me I could be a world champion. She weighed heavy on my mind. I just wanted to fight for her and my family and my kids and the community.’’
Nunn, a two-time world boxing champion in the late 1980s and early 1990s, poured all of that motivation into preparing for his big moment.
He was the aggressor almost the entire way, peppering the much shorter Miletich with punches, some of which were blocked but many of which made contact with Miletich’s head. The former UFC champion didn’t hit Nunn nearly as often, connecting with a few left hooks and perhaps a dozen hard kicks.
Nunn admitted the kicking component of the bout felt “weird’’ to him and he said it’s likely something he’ll never do again.
“I tried to wear him down and press him a little bit,’’ he said. “It was different but I overcame the challenges. I’m proud of my performance, to be fighting a former champion. I didn’t fight some guy who couldn’t fight. I got one of the better guys in the MMA … He’s an MMA legend so I feel good.’’
Miletich said that Nunn was “super fast and obviously skilled, and has a beautiful jab.’’
It wasn’t a shock that Nunn’s boxing skills still were there. What was more surprising was his physical condition. He actually seemed to be a little fresher than Miletich in the latter stages of the fight.
“Conditioning wasn’t a factor,’’ Nunn said. “People that haven’t seen me the past couple of months, they could tell about my conditioning and the way I look by my weight, the way I’m moving and bouncing. Even after 19 years not being in the ring, I felt real good.’’
Miletich implied that perhaps he didn’t do quite as much as could have with his kicks, simply because of his friendship with Nunn.
“With kicks, it’s hard to control them as far as power goes, especially with a guy that’s that fast,’’ he said. “At the same time, I’m trying not to trash his knee because he wants to fight again. I know his legs will be sore tomorrow but he’ll be good.’’
For Miletich, the fight seemed to be more about making political statements.
“Ultimately this was about getting out and having a lot of fun, getting the citizens out and expressing our freedom and expressing our right to earn a living,’’ he said.
More than 90% of the fans attending the event expressed their freedom by declining to wear masks or any form of face protection in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Miletich also made a pitch for protecting the children of our community. He spoke to the crowd after the bout and held up a photo of Breasia Terrell, a local 10-year-old girl who is still missing after being abducted recently.
This is almost certainly the last time Miletich will step into a ring.
That’s probably not the case with Nunn.
He hopes this is a stepping stone to a second career as a boxer.
“If they want me to fight a heavyweight champion or whatever, bring them on,’’ he said.
“I’m going to go home and watch the tapes and get back in the gym the next few days and we’ll go from there,’’ he added.
