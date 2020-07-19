Nunn won but both fighters walked away happy

Miletich said that Nunn was “super fast and obviously skilled, and has a beautiful jab.’’

It wasn’t a shock that Nunn’s boxing skills still were there. What was more surprising was his physical condition. He actually seemed to be a little fresher than Miletich in the latter stages of the fight.

“Conditioning wasn’t a factor,’’ Nunn said. “People that haven’t seen me the past couple of months, they could tell about my conditioning and the way I look by my weight, the way I’m moving and bouncing. Even after 19 years not being in the ring, I felt real good.’’

Miletich implied that perhaps he didn’t do quite as much as could have with his kicks, simply because of his friendship with Nunn.

“With kicks, it’s hard to control them as far as power goes, especially with a guy that’s that fast,’’ he said. “At the same time, I’m trying not to trash his knee because he wants to fight again. I know his legs will be sore tomorrow but he’ll be good.’’

For Miletich, the fight seemed to be more about making political statements.

“Ultimately this was about getting out and having a lot of fun, getting the citizens out and expressing our freedom and expressing our right to earn a living,’’ he said.