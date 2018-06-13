O’Reilly Auto Parts has signed a multi-year partnership extension to continue being the title sponsor of the World Series of Drag Racing.
The 65th annual World Series is scheduled to be held August 24-26 at Cordova International Raceway near Cordova, Illinois.
O’Reilly Auto Parts, with 5,097 stores nationwide, first came on board last year as the sponsor of an event that features many of the world’s best drag racers driving Top Fuel Dragsters, Nitro Funny Cars, Nostalgia Funny Cars, Nostalgia Pro Stocks, Jet Cars and Pro Mods.
“These two brands are iconic in the Midwest and are household names amongst racers and automotive enthusiasts,” Cordova International Raceway president Dominic Blasco said. “We are proud to continue our long-standing partnership with O’Reilly Auto Parts at The O’Reilly Auto Parts World Series of Drag Racing.”