Ohio native Bujdoso crowned 2021's King of the Streets at the RIGP

In just his third appearance at the Xtream Rock Island Grand Prix, Andrew Bujdoso will return home wearing the crown of a king.

The native of Girard, Ohio, roared out to a fast lead in the King of the Streets race in downtown Rock Island and never looked back, taking the victory at the 26th annual Grand Prix on Sunday afternoon by an impressive margin.

Bujdoso ended up besting the reigning King of the Streets, 2019 winner Race Liberante of Sewickley, Pa., by just under 10 seconds. He was presented the ceremonial crown and cape after the race by Joe Janowski, who won the initial King of the Streets event in 1998 in Tulsa, Okla.

"The first two times I came here, I didn't have the program I have now," Bujdoso said. "I've built myself with Magik Kart, and I've got good people helping me and the right equipment."

Of his sizable margin of victory, Bujdoso was aware that he was gradually opening up what appeared to be an insurmountable lead, but did not want to take anything for granted.

"I just kept my head down and drove confident," he said. "I had a few mistakes, but I managed it from there. I expected Race to be close, but from the beginning, I was clear of him."

Bujdoso was just as fast in giving the credit to his crew.