Ohio native Bujdoso crowned 2021's King of the Streets at the RIGP

In just his third appearance at the Xtream Rock Island Grand Prix, Andrew Bujdoso will return home wearing the crown of a king.
The native of Girard, Ohio, roared out to a fast lead in the King of the Streets race in downtown Rock Island and never looked back, taking the victory at the 26th annual Grand Prix on Sunday afternoon by an impressive margin.
Bujdoso ended up besting the reigning King of the Streets, 2019 winner Race Liberante of Sewickley, Pa., by just under 10 seconds. He was presented the ceremonial crown and cape after the race by Joe Janowski, who won the initial King of the Streets event in 1998 in Tulsa, Okla.
"The first two times I came here, I didn't have the program I have now," Bujdoso said. "I've built myself with Magik Kart, and I've got good people helping me and the right equipment."
Of his sizable margin of victory, Bujdoso was aware that he was gradually opening up what appeared to be an insurmountable lead, but did not want to take anything for granted.
"I just kept my head down and drove confident," he said. "I had a few mistakes, but I managed it from there. I expected Race to be close, but from the beginning, I was clear of him."
Bujdoso was just as fast in giving the credit to his crew.
"A lot of the work is done in the pits," he said. "I'm only out there on the track for 10 minutes or so."
Neilson adds to his "Rock" collection: Tony Neilson of Delmar, Iowa, added to his significant "Rock" collection, that being the number of trophies he has won at the Rock Island Grand Prix.
He captured a pair of event wins on Sunday, raising his number of Rocks to 22 and counting. Neilson's wins came in one of the day's first events, and in one of the later afternoon races.
"Anytime you come here and get a win, it means a lot," said Neilson, who also took third in the Margay Ignite Senior 2 race and fourth in the Briggs 206 Heavy 2 event.
"It was a great weekend. Nothing too much to complain about, and I'm all in one piece."
First, he took the checkered flag in the Margay Ignite Masters, the second race on Sunday's schedule, edging Bermuda's Skitchy Barnes by just over one-tenth of a second.
Neilson's second win was even closer, passing Mick Gabriel of Bolingbrook, Ill., at the finish line to win the Briggs 206 Medium 1 by just under three-hundredths of a second.
"You don't win races without preparation and support. That's what it pretty much boils down to," he said. "Especially running in nine classes, and being right in there in nearly all of them."
Wins for Wheeler, Fisher: A pair of Quad-Cities' area karters came away with one win apiece, albeit under differing circumstances.
In the Margay Ignite Senior 1 race, Ashton Wheeler of Donahue initially finished second, but first-place Riley Scott of Quincy was disqualified, giving Wheeler the Rock in that event. Wheeler also took fourth in the Margay Ignite Senior 2 and Briggs 206 Medium 2 races.
Milan's Dave Fisher won handily in the Vintage Yamaha race, topping Marty Weston of Washington, Iowa, by well over five seconds. In the same event, Galesburg's Mike Day and Davenport's Matt Arp were fourth and fifth, respectively.
Other top local finishes: The Briggs 206 Masters saw Eldridge's Michael Welsh and Coal Valley's Don Newman turn in top-5 performances, finishing third and fourth, respectively. Newman also took sixth in the Briggs 206 Heavy 2 race.
Kewanee's Gene Lang and Taylor Ridge's Randy Duncalf took fourth in the Vintage Open and Vintage MAC events, respectively.
In the 100cc Senior race, Milan's Matt Graham finished in seventh place. Colona's Casey Jacobs and Bettendorf's Joseph Rapp were sixth and eighth, respectively, in the Briggs 206 Medium 2.