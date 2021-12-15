Olympic swimmer Furgeson training, coaching with Moline's Roche

Two-time Olympian Colleen Furgeson's swim career has been invigorated after training and coaching with Moline High School swim coach Michael Roche.
Furgeson, who represented the Marshall Islands at the last two Olympic Games, is competing at the 15th FINA World Swimming Championships, which take place starting Thursday in Abu Dhabi in the United Arab Emirates.
The 23-year-old is entered to compete in the 50-meter backstroke and the 100-meter freestyle with her first race on Thursday. Races are swam in a 25-meter ‘short course’ pool at the Etihad Arena on Yas Island.
Furgeson has been training and coaching with Roche while she is working on her master’s degree in sports management at Western Illinois University. She is working as a graduate assistant at the TBK Bank Sports Complex in Bettendorf.
Furgeson thought the 2020 Tokyo Olympics might be her last hurrah as a competitive swimmer, but she caught a new wave of motivation during her Olympic training in Florida and connecting with other high-level swimmers.
She wanted to continue her training while at WIU and came across the Piranhas Swim Club, which is coached by Roche.
Roche laid out his training plan and Furgeson has been open-minded as the Moline coach mixed up her regimen with longer yardage and different strokes. She’s been training here since September. Roche said she’s right on her fastest times as she balances finals week and a busy schedule that can start at 4:30 a.m. and end late at night.
Having a two-time Olympic swimmer who holds national records for the Marshall Islands as another coach has been a blessing for Roche.
“Just to be around an Olympic swimmer has been really exciting for the kids,” he said. “The kids really get engaged with her and she’s been great to work with.”
Furgeson was born and raised on the Marshall Islands, an independent country with a population just under 60,000 near the equator in the Pacific Ocean. Her mom is native to the islands and her dad is American.
Furgeson earned a swimming scholarship to Lincoln College in Ilinois, where she graduated in 2021.
She competed in the 50 free in the 2016 Olympics and the 100 free in 2020. She was her country’s flag-bearer in Tokyo and had the Olympic rings tattooed on her neck before the 2016 games in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.
With her family still in the Marshall Islands over 6,000 miles away, Furgeson said coaching the kids has provided her with a needed mental reset from training and studying.
“I love seeing the kids, they’re crazy fast and I enjoy coaching them as well,” she said. “I didn’t really think I wanted to coach, but coaching them (the Moline girls) made it really fun. With the boys now, that has been super fun, too.”
Seeing the younger swimmers work hard and set personal bests on the club team has also been inspiring for Furgeson, who has been swimming internationally since she was 13.
She now considers the local swimmers a second family.
“It’s definitely helped me with my sanity, and I think that’s super important," she said. "Especially with my family being super far away from me, I kind of see them as a family now. Especially coach (and club team president) Tom (Roemer) and his family and coach Michael and his family.”
Training can be a lonely endeavor. She is grateful she doesn’t have to swim alone.
“When you have those people around you, they actually do make practices fun,” she said. “Before I even started with them, when (Roche) was trying to persuade me to come to the Piranhas and train with him, he was telling me that it would be an inspiration if I came with them. But honestly, it’s the other way around, they have inspired me.
“Because, honestly, if I didn’t have them I probably wouldn’t be where I’m at right now after Tokyo. I probably would have slowed down; I probably would have quit at this point because I didn’t have anybody or anything looking up at me or helping me out. Being with them has been amazing.”
Roche is keen on her training for the 2024 Olympics in Paris, but Furgeson is staying in the present moment and taking things day by day.
She hopes to set another national Marshallese record or two with a personal best this weekend, which she said she’s been doing in her long course swims. Her last competitive meet was the Tokyo games and she has not competed in short course since the last World Swimming Championships in China in 2018.
“I just have to take advantage of the things around me,” she said. “I’m there to have fun and I’ve learned throughout university and Florida, that you have to have fun. It’s not all business.”
Furgeson emphasized how grateful she is to fit in with the Moline swimmers and the club team.
“I feel like I’m part of their family now and none of this ever would have happened without those two,” she said. “I have coach Michael bending over backwards for me and making sure I have pool time, even if that means we have to practice 30 minutes earlier so I can get to work or do this. He sacrificed a lot for me as well.”