Olympic swimmer Furgeson training, coaching with Moline's Roche

Seeing the younger swimmers work hard and set personal bests on the club team has also been inspiring for Furgeson, who has been swimming internationally since she was 13.

She now considers the local swimmers a second family.

“It’s definitely helped me with my sanity, and I think that’s super important," she said. "Especially with my family being super far away from me, I kind of see them as a family now. Especially coach (and club team president) Tom (Roemer) and his family and coach Michael and his family.”

Training can be a lonely endeavor. She is grateful she doesn’t have to swim alone.

“When you have those people around you, they actually do make practices fun,” she said. “Before I even started with them, when (Roche) was trying to persuade me to come to the Piranhas and train with him, he was telling me that it would be an inspiration if I came with them. But honestly, it’s the other way around, they have inspired me.