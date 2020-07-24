Wrestling's return begins with Iowa event

“With their long history of staging some of our sports best wrestling events, we are confident that the Senior Nationals will be another one of those awesome experiences for our sport,’’ Bender said.

This will be the fourth time USA Wrestling has held its Senior Nationals in the Iowa City area, but the first time since the U.S. Greco-Roman Senior Nationals were held there in 1978.

Current Iowa wrestler Spencer Lee won his weight class at the 2019 Senior Nationals held in December in Fort Worth, Texas, using that tourney to qualify for the U.S. Olympic Trials which were originally scheduled for April in University Park, Pa., before being postponed.

More recently, Iowa City hosted the U.S. Olympic Trials in 2012 and 2016 and the United World Wrestling Freestyle World Cup in 2018.

The tournament will utilize up to six mats during the tournament at the arena which will also be the new competitive arena used the University of Iowa volleyball program beginning this fall.

Tickets for the Senior Nationals will go on sale at noon on Aug. 3 at xtreamarena.com. All-session tickets are priced at $45 for adults and $25 for youth and single-day adult tickets will be available at $35 for adults and $15 for youths.

A discounted $20 all-session ticket for current USA Wrestling Leader Membership coaches is also being offered.

