Wrestling's return begins with Iowa event

In a return to competition, USA Wrestling is planning to bring one of its premier events to the new Xtream Arena in Coralville in October.
The USA Senior Nationals, featuring the nation’s top international-style competitors, will compete in a three-day event scheduled for Oct. 9-11, less than a month after the new 5,100-seat arena located on the Iowa River Landing will open.
Competition in men’s and women’s freestyle and Greco Roman will be the first major Senior-level event to be hosted by USA Wrestling since the organization postponed or canceled many of its 2020 national events because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We will work closely with the local organizing committee, the local public health officials and others to insure athlete safety is paramount,’’ USA Wrestling executive director Rich Bender said in a statement announcing the event.
“We are hopeful this will be a milestone for our sport as we battle back from this worldwide pandemic.’’
USA Wrestling has established return to event guidelines that will be followed as athletes work to resume competition. State and local health requirements will be followed and USA Wrestling will work with local organizers to monitor data and trends leading up to the event.
It is being hosted by Think Iowa City, the convention and visitor’s bureau for Iowa City and Coralville area, and that group is serving as the local organizing committee.
“With their long history of staging some of our sports best wrestling events, we are confident that the Senior Nationals will be another one of those awesome experiences for our sport,’’ Bender said.
This will be the fourth time USA Wrestling has held its Senior Nationals in the Iowa City area, but the first time since the U.S. Greco-Roman Senior Nationals were held there in 1978.
Current Iowa wrestler Spencer Lee won his weight class at the 2019 Senior Nationals held in December in Fort Worth, Texas, using that tourney to qualify for the U.S. Olympic Trials which were originally scheduled for April in University Park, Pa., before being postponed.
More recently, Iowa City hosted the U.S. Olympic Trials in 2012 and 2016 and the United World Wrestling Freestyle World Cup in 2018.
The tournament will utilize up to six mats during the tournament at the arena which will also be the new competitive arena used the University of Iowa volleyball program beginning this fall.
Tickets for the Senior Nationals will go on sale at noon on Aug. 3 at xtreamarena.com. All-session tickets are priced at $45 for adults and $25 for youth and single-day adult tickets will be available at $35 for adults and $15 for youths.
A discounted $20 all-session ticket for current USA Wrestling Leader Membership coaches is also being offered.
