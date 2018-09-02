Here are some of the top events to keep an eye on this week:
Tuesday
MAC volleyball: There are four teams undefeated in league play heading into the third week of Mississippi Athletic Conference volleyball — Assumption, Bettendorf, Muscatine and Pleasant Valley.
Muscatine travels to PV while Assumption heads to Davenport Central and Bettendorf is at North Scott.
The most intriguing matchup might be on the west side of Davenport between North and West. Both have first-year head coaches which happen to be husband and wife — Heath and Jill Donath. Both schools are still looking for their first MAC win.
Wednesday
River Bandits open postseason: After 140 regular-season contests, Quad-Cities begins defense of its Midwest League championship. The Bandits start a best-of-three series at 6:35 p.m. in Peoria before the series shifts to Davenport on Thursday for Game 2 and a Game 3 on Friday if necessary.
Quad-Cities came into Sunday with the league's best ERA at 2.96 and has struck out a minor-league record 1,500 batters.
Friday
Week 3 high school football: There are a couple rivalry games in the Quad-Cities metro to highlight the third week of prep football action.
Class 3A state-ranked North Scott goes to Pleasant Valley. The Spartans are 0-2 but both defeats have come on the road to 4A state-ranked foes. North Scott won last year's meeting in Eldridge, 23-14. In fact, the last six meetings have been decided by less than 10 points.
Davenport North eyes its first 3-0 start in program history when it plays city rival Central at Brady Street Stadium. Central has been outscored 77-6 in the first two weeks.
Saturday
Cy-Hawk game: Iowa and Iowa State resume their annual rivalry at 4 p.m. inside Kinnick Stadium on FOX. The Hawkeyes opened the season with a 33-7 victory over Northern Illinois on Saturday, while the Cyclones had their game against South Dakota State stopped in the first quarter and eventually canceled because of inclement weather.
The road team has won five of the last six meetings in the series, including Iowa's 44-41 overtime thriller last September in Ames.
Playoff rematch: The third week of the high school football season wraps up with a matchup of state-ranked teams in Illinois and a rematch of last year's playoff game.
Orion, led by quarterback Dawson Schluenberg, tailback Seth West and Iowa recruit Logan Lee, tries to avenge last year's 40-14 quarterfinal loss to Newman. Both teams are off to a 2-0 start this season.
The game kicks off at 7 p.m. in Sterling.