Here are some of the top events to keep an eye on this week:
Tuesday
Volleyball: Davenport Assumption and Pleasant Valley are the two remaining undefeated teams in Mississippi Athletic Conference play. Both encounter stiff tests with Assumption traveling to Bettendorf and PV hosting Clinton.
Assumption is coming off a five-set win over Clinton last Tuesday. Bettendorf has dropped back-to-back league matches for the first time in more than six years. PV needed five sets to beat Davenport North last week, and Clinton already has gone the distance in three of its four MAC matches.
In eastern Iowa, Class 3A second-ranked Tipton (15-2) welcomes 2A 14th-ranked Wilton (19-1) for a key River Valley Conference match. Both teams are undefeated in league play. Both feature a Division I recruit in Tipton's Sommer Daniel (Utah) and Wilton's Aubrey Putman (Western Illinois).
Thursday
District football: Week 5 of the high school football season kicks off with a Class 4A district tilt between Linn-Mar and Davenport North at Brady Street Stadium.
Linn-Mar (1-3) already has lost two games by a point, including Friday's 17-16 loss to Urbandale. North is off to its best start in 28 years following Friday's 22-10 win over Davenport West.
Friday
High school football: The second week of Western Big Six play features two head-to-head metro matchups. Rock Island and Alleman square off at Lindberg Stadium in a battle of 2-2 teams. Moline (3-1) visits the Soule Bowl to face rival United Township (1-3).
Among the matchups on the Iowa side are North Scott at Central DeWitt, Assumption at Clinton, Cedar Rapids Washington at Bettendorf, Burlington at Davenport Central and Pleasant Valley heads to state-ranked Iowa City West.
The top area game in eastern Iowa has West Branch going to Bellevue in a matchup of 4-0 teams.
Saturday
MAC boys golf: The final round of the Mississippi Athletic Conference boys golf tournament takes place at Kewanee Dunes.
Pleasant Valley, coming off a second-place finish at the Cedar Rapids Washington Invitational with the state's top-eight ranked teams, is the overwhelming favorite for the championship.
The individual race figures to be a three-way battle among Bettendorf's Matthew Garside and PV's sophomore duo of Jack Dumas and Jack Roemer.
Home openers: After several weeks on the road, St. Ambrose and Augustana finally will play in front of the home crowd.
St. Ambrose (2-1) welcomes Missouri Baptist to Brady Street Stadium for a 1 p.m. kick. Augustana, off to its first 2-0 start in 10 years, plays Illinois Wesleyan in a 6 p.m. kickoff at Lindberg Stadium.
Big Ten opener: Iowa opens the Big Ten season under the lights at Kinnick Stadium against 18th-ranked Wisconsin. Off to a 3-0 start for the second straight year, the Hawkeyes look to avenge last year's debacle in Madison.
Wisconsin, meanwhile, is stinging from Saturday's 24-21 home loss to BYU. The game is critical for positioning in the Big Ten West division.
Kickoff is slated for 7:30 p.m. FOX has the TV broadcast.