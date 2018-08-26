The high school and college fall sports scene ratchets up this week across the Quad-Cities. Here are some of the top events to keep an eye on:
Tuesday
MAC volleyball: Four of the top five teams in the preseason coaches poll collide to highlight Week 2 in Mississippi Athletic Conference volleyball.
Bettendorf travels to Clinton, which knocked off two Class 5A state-ranked opponents on Saturday in Ankeny. Preseason favorite Pleasant Valley plays North Scott at home, a rematch of last year's epic five-setter won by the Spartans.
Central meets city rival North in what will be the first competition for the Davenport City Championship Cup. All matches start between 6:45 and 7 p.m.
Thursday
Week 2 kickoff: Davenport Assumption plays its first of four Thursday night home games at Brady Street Stadium against parochial rival Dubuque Wahlert. The Knights are 5-0 against the Golden Eagles since both schools dropped down to Class 3A in 2014.
Assumption won last year's meeting, 35-10, and is looking to avoid its first 0-2 start since 2015.
Friday
Playoff rematches: Iowa City West and Bettendorf, a rematch of last year's Class 4A state semifinal won by the Trojans, square off at TouVelle Stadium in a non-district tilt. Both teams opened with a victory in Week 1.
Davenport Central travels to North Scott in what is a rematch of last season's first-round playoff contest. Both teams are looking to rebound from Week 1 defeats.
Davenport North entertains Dubuque Senior and Davenport West heads to Clinton. Rivals Maquoketa and Central DeWitt meet in DeWitt.
On the Illinois side, Moline faces Lisle Benet Academy at Browning Field, and Alleman tries to build on a Week 1 win against Quincy Notre Dame.
Saturday
College football: Iowa kicks off the 2018 season inside Kinnick Stadium at 2:35 p.m. against one of the MAC favorites in Northern Illinois. This is the 10th meeting between the schools. Iowa holds an 8-1 advantage, but Northern Illinois won the last meeting in 2013.
Iowa State opens at home under the lights against South Dakota State, and Illinois welcomes Kent State. Northern Iowa, meanwhile, makes the trek to Montana for its opener.
In Division III, Augustana travels up to Cedar Rapids to face Coe College. St. Ambrose is on the road to play Dakota State.
Spartan Challenge: Some of the top cross country runners and teams in the Midwest will be on display at Crow Creek Park. It will be the season-opening meet for the Pleasant Valley boys squad, the defending Class 4A state champions.
Edina (Minn.) has won the last six titles on the boys side. Naperville North, which has taken four of the last five in the girls division, is back. PV, North Scott, Bettendorf, Davenport Central, Davenport West, Moline, Muscatine and Rock Island are among the locals competing.
The varsity girls race commences at 8:30 a.m., with the boys to follow at 9.