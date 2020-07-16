Once a joke, Clash of Legends is on for Saturday

Cox, a former Quad-City Times sports editor who has promoted events around the world, said he probably has worked harder to make this event a reality than anything he’s ever done. There have been mountains of paperwork and all sorts of logistical problems to be solved, not the least of which are complications related to COVID-19.

Cox is taking several precautions. The tables and seats will be spread further apart than usual to accommodate social distancing. Everyone working at the event will wear a mask and it is recommended that anyone in close proximity to the ring also wear one. Masks will be sold for $1 apiece.

Cox has received some backlash from people questioning how he can host an event like this while COVID-19 numbers are spiking in some areas, but he said no one is being forced to be part of it.

“If you’re afraid to come and you don’t want to risk it, don’t come,’’ he said.

Some also have questioned the idea of staging a fight between two men old enough to be AARP members. But these aren’t your typical 50-somethings. Both were once world-class athletes and still are in very good shape.

“The main thing is that nobody gets hurt,’’ Cox said. “You’ve got two guys in their 50s. We don’t want to see anybody get hurt.’’