Opening Day is also the opening of fall

With Illinois and Iowa archery deer seasons opening this Thursday (in case you forgot), many outdoorsmen and women will be starting the annual pilgrimage to the woods and enjoying the fall weather.
However, hunting season is not the only reason to get out in the woods. There are several other activities “Opening Day” can bring on. Whether it is the leaves turning colors, the first frost, or just the need for sweatshirts while outside, fall is now officially here and it's time to get outside before the winter season sneaks up on us.
For the family that does not participate in hunting, there are plenty of other fall traditions to enjoy. Or, if you are in a household like mine, hunting is just one activity on a long list, which the cool temperatures bring out.
First, if you have children, consider making some homemade applesauce or other fall baked goods. There are a multitude of apple orchards in the Quad-Cities area, most of which allow you to pick your own, so take the occasion to harvest your own apples and make some homemade apple products. Applesauce, apple butter, and fresh apple pie are all things that will lead to lasting memories with your kids. Recipes are simple, and the experience of doing it yourself with the assistance of your kids, grandkids, or any other friends, will develop long lasting traditions and memories. If you have a cool, dark spot in the house, make sure to set aside some apples for the winter, too.
If you are not a fan of apples, then there are several other outdoors activities you can do. Make a point to turn your fall lawn chores into a leaf pile experience. My kids usually start bugging me to build the piles at the sight of the first falling leaf. Now as they get older, I hand them a rake and smile. While the “help” isn’t spectacular, the memories, pictures and videos are cherished. If you are fortunate to get some real work done, then you can call it a bonus.
Next, hit the trails at our local parks as the mosquitoes and bugs are usually gone after the first frost. We have nearly a dozen good parks with trails within an hour of the Quad-Cities. Most of them are well groomed for the less adventurous hikers, or those that have little ones.
Fall is never complete until you stop by a pumpkin patch! Last year pumpkins were sparse across the country so many people missed out in that tradition. Getting your hands covered in pumpkin “guts,” which I remember calling them as a kid, along with the seeds that my mom would cook on a sheet pan, are all things I remember fondly, even though I may have fought it at the time.
Spending time with others in the outdoors, or as you enjoy the bounty of fall harvest, will help us all remember the joys of life. Shut off the electronics, and the inundation of political ads, for just a few minutes to enjoy the world around us as opening day of the fall season has now arrived.
World Outdoors columnist Jeremiah Haas can be reached at nukefishguy@gmail.com
