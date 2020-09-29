Opening Day is also the opening of fall

If you are not a fan of apples, then there are several other outdoors activities you can do. Make a point to turn your fall lawn chores into a leaf pile experience. My kids usually start bugging me to build the piles at the sight of the first falling leaf. Now as they get older, I hand them a rake and smile. While the “help” isn’t spectacular, the memories, pictures and videos are cherished. If you are fortunate to get some real work done, then you can call it a bonus.

Next, hit the trails at our local parks as the mosquitoes and bugs are usually gone after the first frost. We have nearly a dozen good parks with trails within an hour of the Quad-Cities. Most of them are well groomed for the less adventurous hikers, or those that have little ones.

Fall is never complete until you stop by a pumpkin patch! Last year pumpkins were sparse across the country so many people missed out in that tradition. Getting your hands covered in pumpkin “guts,” which I remember calling them as a kid, along with the seeds that my mom would cook on a sheet pan, are all things I remember fondly, even though I may have fought it at the time.

Spending time with others in the outdoors, or as you enjoy the bounty of fall harvest, will help us all remember the joys of life. Shut off the electronics, and the inundation of political ads, for just a few minutes to enjoy the world around us as opening day of the fall season has now arrived.

World Outdoors columnist Jeremiah Haas can be reached at nukefishguy@gmail.com

