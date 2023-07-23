Grace Boleyn wanted a change of scenery this summer.

Instead of just accumulating miles on the pavement and grass trails in the Quad Cities like most years, the Pleasant Valley High School running standout went to Brigham Young University’s cross country camp in Provo, Utah, for a week in early July.

“It was a really fun experience,” Boleyn said. “It was nice to run at altitude, which gives you that little bit of fitness boost, and running in the mountains is definitely hard.

“It was nice to have something different in the summer than just running in Iowa the whole time.”

More than 50 days since her last competitive race, an 800-meter run at the Festival of Miles in St. Louis, Boleyn will toe the starting line Saturday morning at the Quad-City Times Bix 7 seeking a third straight title in the High School Challenge.

Boleyn covered the 7-mile course through the streets of downtown Davenport in 47 minutes, 1 second two years ago. She finished in 44:30 last July and was the top female finisher from the Quad-Cities.

Recent Plainfield North graduate Oliver Burns is eligible to win the high school challenge for the third straight year on the boys' side. Fifth at last fall's IHSA Class 3A cross country state meet, Burns posted a time of 36:38 last year at the QCTimes Bix 7.

Boleyn and Burns have each earned $2,000 for their respective schools the past two years.

With the start of practice for the high school cross country season less than a month away, the QCTimes Bix 7 serves as a gauge of where Boleyn and others are at in their training.

“It is a really good indicator of where you are aerobically,” the junior-to-be said. “Going into cross country, you are using a different energy system than in track where I run 800s and 1,500s.

“It is really nice to have this race as a benchmark because it gives you a chance to start being competitive again. The summer is pretty long, and sometimes it can get tedious just going out and running every day. To throw a little race in there right now is fun.”

The 16-year-old has been dominant during her first two cross country seasons. She has won back-to-back Mississippi Athletic Conference and Class 4A state-qualifying championships, but the state meet hasn’t gone as she envisioned.

Boleyn struggled in the closing mile of the state race her freshman year and battled a respiratory virus during the meet last fall and finished 14th.

“This year, I don’t want to put all my eggs in one basket at the state meet,” Boleyn said. “I learned you can’t rely on that because so many things can happen. I just want to keep progressing because last year I felt like I plateaued.

“Yes, I would love to have a great state meet and finish near the top, but even on those days when I don’t come away with everything I want, there is still so much to look back on from that season and appreciate.”

That perspective has been part of Boleyn's maturation as a runner.

She has learned the importance of varying her workouts and not going full speed in every training run.

“I used to just run all-out every day and thought that’d make me better,” she said, “but I’ve seen that’s not really the way to go. You have to have balance and variety to spark that fitness.

“Mentally, I feel like I can go into a race a lot better and have a much more positive mindset than I used to have. That’s going to help a lot this season.”

While Boleyn admitted a third consecutive QCTimes Bix 7 High School Challenge title would be pleasing, she said the result won’t define her experience Saturday.

Boleyn is hoping to be around a 6:30-6:40 mile pace, but the conditions could alter that. She received an IV in the medical tent two years ago after getting overheated.

Temperatures are forecasted to be in the 90s all week.

“With the hills on the course, you have to make sure you’re going out conservatively and not hammering yourself into the ground right away,” Boleyn said. “Being in the high school challenge, you start up there close to the elite runners and you can find yourself sprinting up Brady Street hill.

“You have to be careful to conserve your energy and make sure you’re getting water and not getting overheated. It is a longer race than what I’m used to.”

It is a race that she has come to love, first as a spectator cheering on her father, Doug, and now as a participant.

“Having the high school division is fun, but to me the best part is seeing the community come together,” Boleyn said. “You can always tell about a month before the Bix, you start to see more people getting out to run and walk, a period where running is really celebrated in the Quad Cities.

“It is very fun to run with friends and family and have that for our community. With the water stops, people handing out popsicles and sprinklers on the road, you feel like you’re at a giant party.”