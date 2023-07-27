The Brady Street hill essentially lies in the shadow of Davenport Central High School.

Though it's one block away from the Blue Devils home on Main Street, that hill has long been a proving ground for the Central athletes.

"We come out here and train, even for our track practices," rising senior Ty Harmsen said. "It's been a minute since we won, and last year we got second so we came back hungry this year ready to catch one."

Harmsen led the Blue Devils to the home course win, pulling away in the final strides to lead Central to the boys high school relay title at the Genesis Brady Street Sprints, the traditional Thursday opener to the Quad-City Times Bix 7 weekend.

It's the first title for the Central boys team since 2006, its third overall.

"To us and the school, we're always proud for what we can get," Harmsen said. "Anybody that comes out here and supports us knows we have something special, it's just hard for us to show other people at certain moments, but right now everyone is seeing we're a special school.

"Seventeen years, but running up that final hill, it felt amazing, it's like we just won it last year or something, you can't beat that feeling."

Harmsen took the baton from Jack Fhrona and edged out the anchor from United Township, winning in 50.57 seconds, with the Panthers finishing in 51.02. Bettendorf took third in 51.83 seconds. JQ Lewis and Tracy Hayslett rounded out the relay team

"Sitting on top of the hill, you could see mostly everything," Harmsen said. "Once you see that final handoff and see where everybody is, you kind of know you've got to go. It was close, so I had to win the finish."

While the Blue Devils celebrated a long-awaited return across the finish line, the girls race saw a familiar champion as Assumption claimed its third straight sprints title, and eighth overall.

Like last year, Annika Kotula claimed the closing stretch with a speedy anchoring run to lead the Knights past Rock Island with a time of 1:01.63, the Rocks finishing in 1:02.16. Sherrard took third in 1:03.33.

The only returning runner from last year's sprints team, Kotula used that experience to guide her in the closing stretch.

"I knew you just had to go out with confidence and hope your teammates put you in a really good spot," Kotula said. "You see new faces running with us and you just want to keep the legacy going. All of the sports do such a great job and everyone is here watching, and it's just a good feeling to keep winning for Assumption."

Having that experience at the anchor spot also paid off for the young team of rising sophomores Ellyanna Johnson and Alexis Pilgrim and rising senior Julia DeVries.

"I was pretty confident (in Anna), I knew she'd done it before, and in my past experiences, I just trusted in her to get it done," DeVries said. "She's just a great leader and she's so encouraging and she helped prepare us to know what to expect."

It was Kotula's last competition for Assumption before she heads to run at Northern Iowa. Though it's a little different than bringing home a state title, it's still an accomplishment she's proud of as she turns the page on her career.

"It's a great feeling," Kotula said. "I knew I had Brady Street (left in my career) and I wanted to finish this thing with a win and then you catch this and it's a great feeling."

Whitey's won the corporate challenge for the fifth time, denying Mel Foster a chance to tie them for the most wins ever.