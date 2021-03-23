Eldridge, QC steps up to host fastpitch tourney

When the International Softball Congress was in need of a pinch hitter to host its 75th annual men’s fastpitch ISC World Tournament, the Quad-Cities stepped up to the plate.
The diamond anniversary event is expected to feature 30 of the top men’s fastpitch softball teams from a number of countries will be held at Sheridan Meadows Park in Eldridge in August, relocating from is scheduled site in Kitchener, Ontario.
The tournament was moved because of the ongoing impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and concerns of organizers about potential travel and other logistical issues that could impact the tournament which runs from Aug. 14-21.
After the host committee in the Canadian community suggested to ISC officials that they might want to consider relocating their event, ISC executive director Larry Fisher reached out to Visit Quad Cities in January to see if there was a possibility that the tournament could be held in the Quad-Cities area.
“We’re excited about being able to help out as much as anything,’’ said Dave Herrell, president and CEO of Visit Quad Cities. “The Quad-Cities has had a longstanding relationship with the ISC and when they approached us, we wanted to do what we could to help make the event work.’’
The 2022 ISC World Tournament is already scheduled to be held at the Green Valley Sports Complex in Moline and Herrell said that tournament will be played at that facility as scheduled.
“The work in planning for that event is already underway and they want to be at Green Valley in 2022,’’ Herrell said.
The ISC then plans to give the Kitchener host committee the opportunity to play the 2023 tournament in their community after stepping aside this year.
Concerns over potential COVID-19 restrictions at events in Illinois led the ISC to inquire about the possibility of this year’s tournament being played at an Iowa venue.
Visit Quad Cities identified Sheridan Meadows in Eldridge as a potential location for this year’s tournament and ISC officials toured the facilities and met with city leaders before choosing Eldridge as its host community for 2021.
City leaders there were receptive to making improvements at Sheridan Meadows to meet ISC standards in time to host the eight-day tournament that will have an estimated $1.2 million impact on the Quad-City area economy.
“Eldridge is celebrating its 150th anniversary this summer and this is another event that will help make for an extra special year in that community,’’ Herrell said. “The community leaders there, the park board, they’ve been great to partner with and it’s going to be a great tournament with a great host.’’
Tournament games are scheduled to begin on Saturday, Aug. 14, with a Hall of Fame breakfast and official opening ceremonies scheduled for Sunday, Aug. 15.
Games will continue throughout the week with a championship game scheduled for Saturday, Aug. 21.
In conjunction with its 2021 World Tournament, the ISC will also host a Legends Championship tournament in Eldridge on Aug. 19-21 with a field of an additional 12-16 teams.
This year’s ISC World Tournament will be the 15th to be played in the Quad-Cities area.
The tournament was held here annually from 1961-69, then returned in 1973. It has also been contested in Moline in 2009, 2011, 2013 and 2016.