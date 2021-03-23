Eldridge, QC steps up to host fastpitch tourney

When the International Softball Congress was in need of a pinch hitter to host its 75th annual men’s fastpitch ISC World Tournament, the Quad-Cities stepped up to the plate.

The diamond anniversary event is expected to feature 30 of the top men’s fastpitch softball teams from a number of countries will be held at Sheridan Meadows Park in Eldridge in August, relocating from is scheduled site in Kitchener, Ontario.

The tournament was moved because of the ongoing impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and concerns of organizers about potential travel and other logistical issues that could impact the tournament which runs from Aug. 14-21.

After the host committee in the Canadian community suggested to ISC officials that they might want to consider relocating their event, ISC executive director Larry Fisher reached out to Visit Quad Cities in January to see if there was a possibility that the tournament could be held in the Quad-Cities area.

“We’re excited about being able to help out as much as anything,’’ said Dave Herrell, president and CEO of Visit Quad Cities. “The Quad-Cities has had a longstanding relationship with the ISC and when they approached us, we wanted to do what we could to help make the event work.’’