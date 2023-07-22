For nearly half a century, runners and walkers have been embarking up the Brady Street Hill on the last Saturday in July as part of the annual ritual known as the Quad-City Times Bix 7.

Although the race follows essentially the same course that it did back in 1975, aspects of the event are tweaked slightly nearly every year.

Some of the most commonly asked questions about the 49th annual QCTimes Bix 7:

How can I enter the race?

You can do it online at Bix7.com or register in person at the Running Wild Sports and Fitness Expo on Thursday and Friday at the Davenport RiverCenter. U.S. military personnel and reserves on active duty receive free entry into the race, courtesy of the Isle Casino Hotel Bettendorf.

How long are these races?

The main Quad-City Times Bix 7 race is 7 miles, and the Prairie Farms Quick Bix is just under 2 miles. For the Arconic Jr. Bix 7, the distance varies. Ages 5 and under run 70 yards. Ages 6 and 7 run a half mile. Ages 8 to 12 run seven-tenths of a mile. Parents are allowed to run with their children in the 5-and-under age groups.

What do I get for registering?

Entrants in the Bix 7 and Quick Bix this year will receive the official 2023 race shirt, a commemorative poster, a yearly pin for running the race for the second, fifth, 10th, 15th, 20th, 25th, 30th, 35th, 40th or 45th time, a B-tag for Chrono Track Timing, admission to the post-race party and a printable online certificate of participation with the official finish time and ranking. Entrants in the Jr. Bix 7 receive a T-shirt, a "victory'' medal and admission to the post-race party. The names of all runners in both races are printed in the Quad-City Times the following day.

How does this race support our military?

U.S. military personnel and reserves on active duty receive free entry into the race, courtesy of the Isle Casino Hotel Bettendorf.

What are age-group breakdowns?

Awards are given for both males and females in the following age groups: 15-and-under, 16-19, 20-24, 25-29, 30-34, 35-39, 40-44, 45-49, 50-54, 55-59, 60-64, 65-69, 70-74, 75-79 and 80-and-over.

Can I be in the race if I am in a wheelchair?

Yes, wheelchairs are allowed in the race. Other wheeled devices, such as strollers and bicycles, are not.

Can I bring my child with me in the race?

For the safety of the runners, strollers are not allowed. Children who can walk can enter and children who are strapped to an adult or carried are permitted.

Are pets allowed?

No, pets are not allowed.

How do I participate in the costume contest?

KISS (101.3 FM) and Big Q106.5 will host a costume contest in the Quad-City Times parking lot following the race. For more information, go to KUUL.com.

Where do I pick up my race packet?

At the Running Wild Sports and Fitness Expo in the South Hall of the Davenport RiverCenter, 136 E. 3rd St. This also is where late registration will take place. Both packet pickup and registration are open from 5 to 9 p.m. Thursday and from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday. There is a limited packet pickup from 6 to 7:30 a.m. the day of the race.

Where do I park?

There are three downtown parking ramps, each offering parking for $2 starting at 5 p.m. Friday and continuing through the day Saturday and Sunday. The ramps at the RiverCenter (entrance east of Brady on 2nd and 3rd), at 101 Main Street (north of River Drive) and at 202 Harrison (entrance on Harrison and Ripley between 2nd and 3rd). There also is a small amount of on-street parking and additional space at Modern Woodmen Park.

How does the starting area work?

The race begins at exactly 8 a.m. at the intersection of Brady & 4th Street and runners and walkers are encouraged to be in place by 7:45 a.m. Entries are group into corrals based on their expected finishing time. Enter the starting area only from River Drive, 2nd Street or 3rd Street.

How is the race timed?

Each runner and walker is issued a disposable timing chip called a B-tag. These chips are located on the race bib and do not need to be collected after the race.

How can I find out my finishing time?

It will be online within hours after the race and will be printed in the Quad-City Times the day after the race.

What is the All-City Challenge?

It's a competition between the larger cities in the area, based on the finishing times of the five fastest men and women from each city. These times are divided by 10 to get the average time of all 10 runners from each city. The Scott County Regional Authority presents the traveling Nancy Kapheim Memorial Trophy to the winning city's mayor.

What are Gregg Newell and Eloise Caldwell Awards?

These are awards presented to the fastest male and female runners in the QCTimes Bix 7 from the Quad-Cities. The fastest male runner receives the Greg Newell Memorial Award, named after the only Quad-Cities runner to have won the race (in 1979). The fastest female runner receives the Eloise Caldwell Award, named for a former masters runner who was one of three women to run the inaugural race in 1975.

What is the High School Challenge?

It's a competition in which the top male and female high school-age runners from Iowa or Illinois to cross the finish line will earn $1,000 for their school's athletic programs.

What is the First Responders Challenge?

Teams of six runners each from Davenport, Bettendorf, Rock Island, Moline, East Moline, Scott County (Iowa) and Rock Island County (Illinois) will compete to win prize money for their municipalities in the Bix 7. The employees can be policemen, firemen or EMTs. The top prize is $3,000 with second place earning $1,500 and third place $500.

Is the race on television?

Yes, it is shown locally on KWQC (Ch. 6) and in other places around the world as part of a special network.

Is it too late to become a volunteer?

No. It takes more than 4,000 volunteers to oversee the race so more help is always welcome. To offer your services, go to Bix7.com/getinvolved.