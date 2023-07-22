The Quad-City Times Bix 7 will serve as the national championship race for 7 miles on Saturday.

It will be the sixth time in its history that the event has been a national championship race, and this time it also will be part of a fledgling USA Track & Field road racing circuit, a conglomeration of 12 races ranging in distance from a mile to a half-marathon.

It’s the latest endeavor by U.S. road races to do something to boost the quality of distance running in this country, something that has been attempted several times over the past quarter-century.

The idea is to put the spotlight on American runners and give them a chance to win prize money without having to defeat runners from Kenya, Ethiopia and other countries to do so.

Have those previous attempts done any good? Is the USATF circuit likely to produce positive results? Has the QCTimes Bix 7 accomplished anything by restricting its prize money to American citizens five times in the previous 21 years?

The consensus answer is yes.

“I think it becomes a stepping stone for people,’’ said Kevin Hanson, the leader of the Hanson-Brooks Running Project, which will have 11 elite runners in the 49th annual QCTimes Bix 7. “We’ve had athletes at the Olympic games that nobody knew their name until they started to have breakthroughs at this level of race. I think it makes a huge difference.’’

Longtime road racing icon Bill Rodgers agrees. Anything that favors U.S. runners is good.

“I think it’s very important to support the American runners and give them visibility, not to mention a chance to win prize money and support,’’ Rodgers said.

Former QCTimes Bix 7 race director Ed Froehlich, who first brought the national championship race idea to the Quad-Cities in 2002, said he thought the concept had been good for both American runners and the race itself.

When that first American championship race was announced, there was some initial controversy. The NAACP felt the format might constitute discrimination but after discussions with Froehlich and others, saw the merit of the move.

The first championship race was so popular that the QCTimes Bix 7 brought back the idea in 2009, 2010, 2014, 2017 and again this year.

The first two men’s U.S. championships in Davenport were won by Meb Keflezighi, who was just rising to stardom in the running world and used the QCTimes Bix 7 as a springboard. Keflezighi eventually won a silver medal in the marathon in the 2004 Olympics, one of four times he represented the U.S. in the Olympics. In 2014, he became the first American in 31 years to win the Boston Marathon.

“I think that led to Meb’s presence when we held the first one and he won it,’’ Froehlich said. “That was real important, and it kind of started his career off. He was doing well but that helped.

“I think it’s kind of what made the Bix prominent in American running is that we gave a lot of cash to (Americans) specifically,’’ he added. “I think it’s very important that we continue to do that every once in a while.’’

It would seem there has been a modest uptick in American distance running success worldwide since races began tailoring their events to help U.S. runners.

U.S. distance running fell off somewhat after Frank Shorter won gold and silver medals in the Olympic marathon during the 1970s. American men did not win a single Olympic medal in a distance event over a 20-year span, between 1984, when Brian Diemer won a bronze in the 3,000-meter steeplechase, and Keflezighi’s 2004 silver.

In all other distance events — the 1,500, 5,000 and 10,000 meters — U.S. men went 48 years without winning a medal.

Now, in the past three Olympics, American men have won six medals: One in the marathon, one in the 10,000, two in the 5,000 and two in the 1,500.

Americans had a similarly sparse record in women’s running. Before 2016, they had a total of four women’s distance medals in their history, highlighted by Joan Benoit Samuelson’s gold in the marathon in 1984. They have picked up four more medals in the past two Olympiads.

They still lag behind Kenya and some other countries, but things seem to be moving in the right direction.

Froehlich pointed out that some of the reason for the improvement in performance by U.S. runners is that a considerable number of runners from other countries have chosen to become American citizens. Of the 10 runners — five male and five female — who have won U.S. championships previously in the QCTimes Bix 7, half were born outside the U.S.

Organizations such as Hanson’s running club also are helping to raise the bar.

The group, based in Rochester Hills, Michigan, was formed in 1999 with the idea of taking good college runners with potential and working with them in a team setting to try to maximize their abilities.

The Hanson-Brooks project played a major role in the development of Des Linden, who made the U.S. Olympic team in 2012 and 2016 and won the Boston Marathon in 2018. Brian Sell, who represented the U.S. in the Olympic marathon in 2008, also was cultivated by Hanson-Brooks.

Kevin Hanson said it helped that races such as the QCTimes Bix 7 had readily invited American runners even before they had become big names in the sport.

“Before Des Linden became a two-time Olympian and a Boston Marathon champion, it was races like this level of race where she kind of learned to do things,’’ he said. “Nobody knew who she was prior to that.’’

Hanson added that the USATF circuit, which offers more than $600,000 in prize money, has added even more support.

The runners themselves appreciate the fact that every once in a while the Americans get to be in the spotlight.

“I love racing on the USATF circuit …’’ said Annie Frisbie, a former Iowa State runner who will be part of the elite field in the 49th QCTimes Bix 7 on Saturday.

“It’s just so fun to line up against other Americans and see where you stack up. I think it’s great preparation for the marathon trials and also the big marathon majors as well. I think it’s a great testing ground for where your fitness is, and I personally love racing the circuit.’’

Rodgers said the circuit was an excellent idea, just like the QCTimes Bix 7’s embracing of U.S. championship races.

“I don’t see any reason not to do it …’’ he added. “I’m a fan of supporting the American runners, and a lot of times I’ve seen them kind of glossed over and somewhat ignored. This changes that.’’