It has become a test of wills.

Don Fish, Ed Lillis, Steve Clark and Gary Fischer are locked into this competition in which each of them is waiting for the other guys to flinch.

All four men have completed every single Quad-City Times Bix 7 and all four are planning to be out there again on July 29 to do the 49th annual race.

Fischer, a former Bettendorf resident, is now 81 and lives in Iowa City. Lillis, a former Rock Island High School coach and athletic administrator, is 78. Clark, formerly of Rock Island, is 76 and living in Algonquin, Ill., northwest of Chicago. Fish, who still lives in Davenport, is 73.

All of them are probably a little too old to be charging up the Brady Street Hill and navigating seven grueling miles on a steamy July morning, but their competitive juices won’t allow them to quit.

“I think it’s kind of mandatory at this point in time,’’ Lillis said.

“I think if all four of us were honest, it’s kind of become internalized,’’ he added. “It’s always been just a great event that we love being part of and then it’s just become this sidelight that we’ve all made all the races. It’s just been a fun thing to be a part of.’’

Since 2009, they have been the only four people to do every QCTimes Bix 7.

Kerry Gannon, of Orion, Ill., was once part of the group, but he suffered a heart attack 14 years ago — on the eve of the big race. He still implored his family to let him go out and maintain his streak, but wiser heads prevailed.

Fish, Clark, Lillis and Fischer have managed to keep going despite the ravages of age. It’s no longer accurate to say they all run the QCTimes Bix 7. Run is too strong a word.

Lillis has had to do the race twice on crutches, because he had both hips replaced and then had one of those replacements break.

“I needed a little more stability or security, but I think this year I’m going hands free,’’ he said.

Clark was on crutches almost right up until the 1993 race because of a leg injury, and he has had chronic back problems for years. His finishing time last year was 3 hours, 23 minutes, 13 seconds, which computes to about 2 miles per hour.

“My back just flared up again a little bit,’’ he said last week, “but I’ll still be ready for it.’’

Gannon has battled knee problems that preclude him from doing anything that resembles running.

“I’ve got arthritis and bone on bone, and I can’t even just jog anymore, so I walk,’’ he said. “My twin daughters walk with me each year, so that’s just kind of a fun thing to be with them.’’

Fish, the youngest of the quartet, generally has been the fastest, but that may be changing. He also underwent a hip replacement last fall and may eventually need to replace the knee on the same leg.

“I try to do a little something every day, but running isn’t really part of the program,’’ he said. “It’s going to be hard. I’ll be walking most of the way.’’

Chances are, the “final four’’ may not remain intact much longer. Next year, the QCTimes Bix 7 will celebrate its 50th anniversary, and it’s a good bet that some or all of them may decide to stop torturing their bodies beyond that.

“There might be some spikes hung up after the 50th,’’ Lillis said. “That would be a nice round figure and a good goal for sure.’’

Fish said he might switch to the Quick Bix, the race’s 2-mile alternative, after next year.

Or maybe he’ll just become a spectator. He serves as the agent for several successful African runners and his wife, Janelle Swanberg, is still a strong runner who holds the QCTimes Bix 7 course record for women in the 70-74 age group. He might just sit back and watch all of them gallop up and down the hills.

“Janelle is in great condition, so it’s a ton of fun, watching her and supporting her, too,’’ Fish said. “That’s another reason I’d be just as happy not to run, so I could see her finish. She’s way ahead of me.’’

