Top fastpitch teams chase World title in Eldridge

In times where normalcy has been hard to find, one thing remains a constant for the International Softball Congress as it prepares to host its 75th annual Men’s Fastball World Tournament.
The organization’s top-rated teams will be in Eldridge beginning Saturday to compete for a world championship, just as they have since the first tournament was held in 1947 in Phoenix.
“While some borders remain closed because of the COVID situation, the field for the tournament will be as good as ever,’’ ISC executive director Larry Fisher said.
The 22-team field that will be competing for the first-time ever at Sheridan Meadows Park in Eldridge is smaller than usual because of the pandemic, cut from 36 to 22, but it does include the ISC’s top-six ranked teams.
Qualifiers from 12 states and one province of Canada make up the field for this year’s tournament, which begins with a 4 p.m. game Saturday and runs through a championship game scheduled for 7 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 21.
Nine additional teams, including Rudy’s Tacos from Davenport and Lampliter Legends from Blue Grass, will compete in a Legends Championship tournament at Sheridan Meadows which will run from Thursday through Aug. 21.
This year’s tournament was initially scheduled to be held in Kitchener, Ontario, but because of COVID travel concerns was relocated to the Quad Cities and Eldridge eight months ago.
“We normally begin the planning process two years out and when the organizers in Kitchener expressed concerns last December about being able to host because of the pandemic, I did the only thing I could think of. I called Lynn Hunt (of Visit Quad Cities) and we found a solution,’’ Fisher said.
“The Quad Cities has always been our favorite place to go because of the hospitality and the organization that accompanies any tournament we’ve held there. The people there are always ready to help.’’
Fisher said the ISC found the same to be true with city officials in Eldridge, who made facility improvements needed to host the tournament, which is being held in the Quad-Cities for the 15th time in the event’s history.
“And coming from a small town myself, I love the small-town feel there,’’ Fisher said. “We’re confident it is going to be a great tournament and Eldridge is going to be a great host.’’
In addition to the two tournaments, the ISC Fastpitch World Tournament will hold a Hall of Fame Breakfast on Sunday from 8-11 a.m. at the Eldridge Community Center.
Opening Ceremonies for the tournament, which will include recognition for participating teams and umpires as well as 2021 ISC Hall of Fame inductees, are scheduled to start at 5 p.m. on Sunday at Sheridan Meadows following the conclusion of a game.
Games are scheduled throughout the week. All tickets will be sold on site, paying at a gate and proceeding to free parking areas.
Daily admission is $10 for adults, $8 for seniors age 60 and over and youths ages 12-18 and free for youths under the age of 12.
A weekly pass is also available, priced at $45 for adults, $35 for seniors 60 and over, $20 for youths ages 12-18 and free for youths under the age of 12.
There are three scheduled specials as well.
Monday will be youth day with free admission for youths 12-18 who are wearing a sports jersey, there will be $3 beer and $2 soft drinks sold on Tuesday and popcorn will be priced at $1 on Wednesday.