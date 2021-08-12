Top fastpitch teams chase World title in Eldridge

“We normally begin the planning process two years out and when the organizers in Kitchener expressed concerns last December about being able to host because of the pandemic, I did the only thing I could think of. I called Lynn Hunt (of Visit Quad Cities) and we found a solution,’’ Fisher said.

“The Quad Cities has always been our favorite place to go because of the hospitality and the organization that accompanies any tournament we’ve held there. The people there are always ready to help.’’

Fisher said the ISC found the same to be true with city officials in Eldridge, who made facility improvements needed to host the tournament, which is being held in the Quad-Cities for the 15th time in the event’s history.

“And coming from a small town myself, I love the small-town feel there,’’ Fisher said. “We’re confident it is going to be a great tournament and Eldridge is going to be a great host.’’

In addition to the two tournaments, the ISC Fastpitch World Tournament will hold a Hall of Fame Breakfast on Sunday from 8-11 a.m. at the Eldridge Community Center.