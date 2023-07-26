The Kona Ironman triathlon is quite a race.

It begins with a 2.4-mile swim in Kailua Bay on the west coast of Hawaii’s “big island.’’ It continues with a 112-mile bike ride through scorching lava fields amid 25 mph wind gusts, then ends with a marathon over some of the same terrain.

Davenport’s Sarah Doneth is going to experience it on Oct. 14.

But first she is going to participate in an event she insists is even more daunting: The Genesis Sports Medicine Brady Street Sprints.

Doneth will be out to defend her women’s masters division championship when the sprint event is held for the 23rd time at 7 p.m. Thursday on the Brady Street Hill.

She has done very well every time she has participated in the sprints, but she honestly believes it is comparable in terms of its pain quotient to the triathlons in which she competes.

“Sprinting this hill is harder than the Ironman,’’ Doneth said after qualifying for the sprint finals on July 13. “It’s definitely shorter in terms of time, but it hurts way more.’’

She knows that sounds like an exaggeration, but she feels it’s true. The agony of the triathlon somehow is more manageable.

“You train enough that you can make it comfortable, if that makes sense,’’ she said.

The quarter-mile uphill sprint definitely is a more familiar distance for Doneth. In high school in Michigan and in college at Grand Valley State, she was primarily a 400-meter hurdler.

“I’m a sprinter by nature, but I fight against my genetics to do the Ironman,’’ she said.

She had almost no experience as a swimmer and had never ridden a bike for more than 5 miles when she decided to try some shorter triathlons in 2010. She began running marathons in 2012, around the time she moved to the Quad-Cities, and began to pursue the idea of perhaps someday doing Kona.

Doneth finally achieved that goal about a month ago at the Coeur d’Alene Ironman in Idaho. She finished 153rd overall, seventh in her age group, and qualified for the race of her dreams.

But first she is going to make another charge up Brady. She easily won her qualifying race and is the top overall qualifier but pointed out that Thursday’s finals will be completely different.

The qualifying is done on Pershing Street, which is not as steep as Brady. It also is done in front of a handful of casual onlookers, not with thousands of spectators watching in person and on television.

The competition also is steeper. Doneth will be back in the same race as Quad-Cities running icon Jen Paul, who has won the Eloise Caldwell Trophy seven times as the top local female finisher in the Quad-City Times Bix 7 and has been equally dominant in the sprints.

Paul, who has gotten married and is now Jen Barker, won her age group in the sprints seven straight times from 2013 through 2019. On three of those occasions, Doneth was the second person across the finish line. Doneth turned 40 last year and was able to win the masters (40 and over) title. Now Barker also is 40 so the two will be matched up again.

Barker qualified in a time of 1 minute, 35 seconds compared to Doneth’s 1:32.

“Maybe it’ll be a good battle,’’ Doneth said. “I’m hoping.’’

She said it felt as though this race might be coming at a good point in her triathlon training.

“I’m just coming off two weeks of down time after the Ironman, so maybe that’s good,’’ she added. “Maybe I’m more rested.’’

There will be two other former champions in the women’s masters field. Nancy Foxen won in 2018, 2019 and 2021, and Beth Markovich, who influenced Doneth to get involved in this event several years ago, won in 2010.

The only other division in which the defending champion returns is the men’s 30-39 race, where 2022 champ Brian Doerrfeld edged Tyler Mulder by one-tenth of a second in the qualifying.

Another returning champion is Becky Anderson, who won the women’s 30-39 division in 2021 and had a qualifying time nearly six seconds better than her nearest pursuer this time.

There will be new champions in the men’s open, women’s open and men’s masters divisions, although there is a very familiar name in one of those races.

The top qualifier in the men’s open is Will Reemstma, younger brother of two-time defending champion Jack Reemstma. Will, a former Davenport Central and St. Ambrose University standout, was the NAIA national champion in the 400-meter hurdles last year.

However, Reemstma’s qualifying time of 1:04.3 was less than a second better than that of No. 2 qualifier Lucas Hofer. Seven other runners in that division qualified under 1:12 in what shapes up as a wide-open race.