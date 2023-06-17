It was a three-person elite field at the 21st running of the Quad City Triathlon on Saturday morning.

Tyson Wieland was the best of the small bunch.

A graduate of Johnston High School nearly a decade ago, Wieland captured the overall men's title at West Lake Park, navigating the course at West Lake Park in 61 minutes, 48 seconds.

This latest edition of the QC Triathlon was the first one completed since 2019 after the COVID-19 pandemic caused the cancelations of the previous three races.

Wieland has transitioned into a coaching role as the founder of Wieland Racing. Still, he has not been taking triathlons off. In the month of June, he triumphed at the Pigman Triathlon in 1:44.36.

His other victories were at Clear Lake and a sprint triathlon, both in May.

Wieland joined Ian Hoover-Grinde and Matt Jackson as the elite triathletes. That trio were the only competitors that finished the two-mile swim, double-digit mile bike ride and 5,000-meter run in under 65 minutes.

Hoover-Grinde blitzed the swim portion in 6:37, almost a minute ahead of Wieland. The former finished the bike in 35:06 to maintain the lead heading into the 5k.

That's when Wieland took the lead.

Wieland recorded a 16:49 time through the roads of Davenport and held on for the win. His transitions times were the best of the bunch, 45 seconds from swim to bike and 37 seconds from bike to run.

Hoover-Grinde placed runner-up and Jackson was third. Spencer Van Dorn finished fourth and Matt Ostbloom rounded out the top-five.

The female race came down to the wire.

Laura Moeller triumphed over Anna Roorda by three seconds to claim victory. Andrea Willey was third, Morgan Meseke placed fourth and Amy Mundisev recorded a fifth place performance.

It was Moeller, who competed in the female 45-49 division, excelled in the swim with a time of 8:37 to be the first out of the water and transitioning to bike, where she recorded the best time in 43:33.

Once Moeller and Roorda both got to running, the gap tightened.

Roorda and Meseke along with Abigail Kulp ran under 23 minutes for 5,000 meters. Despite Moeller running over 25 minutes, the 12th fastest among the female athletes, she was able to hold on for the win.