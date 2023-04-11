The Quad-Cities area has had a long history with the Mississippi River, as it has been the junction of several major waterways.

In addition, the waterways were very productive, which brought economic expansion through trade or utilization of resources in or along the river. One such resource is the pearl button industry. The Quad-Cities area, particularly Muscatine, was world-renown for its quality buttons.

When overharvest began to occur, the US Congress commissioned a mussel and fish hatchery to study and restore the resource. That hatchery is the Fairport Fish Hatchery, just north of Muscatine. The Iowa Department of Natural Resources still operates the hatchery and a friend’s group is moving forward with plans to share that history, which is over a century in the making.

“Our goal is to raise awareness and educate people in the QC area about the history of the Fairport Biological Station, later renamed the Fairport Fish Hatchery”, stated Sandy Stevens, President of the Friends of Fairport Fish Hatchery. “We want to educate people about the ties between the biological station and the pearl button industry, the importance of mussels in water quality, the many unique and interesting mussel-fish relationships, how humans contributed to the demise of the pearl button industry and water pollution, and what people can do as individuals and collectively to restore water quality and improve stream ecology.”

As part of its goal, the group is opening multiple avenues for education as well as some outdoor activities.

“We intend to tell these stories along the two interpretive trails, both of which will have a grand opening on Earth Day, April 22,” continued Stevens.

For those who are not familiar with freshwater mussels, these animals are the natural water filters for the river. A mussel can filter about 10 gallons of water each day. When you consider the millions of mussels that once inhabited our streams, you can understand the true value of the animals. In addition, they provide food and spawning substrate for fish.

Two major events decreased mussel populations in the river — the pearl button industry and more recently, zebra mussels. The Fairport Biological Station was the first attempt to turn things around.

“The biggest challenge to date is attracting corporate donors in order to raise the funds to build the educational pavilion. We have raised about $30,000 in donations and have been awarded $94,000 in grants. However, we still need to raise another $50 to $55,000 to construct the pavilion.”

The group will have a grand opening and ribbon cutting ceremony for the new Interpretive Trails at the Fairport Fish Hatchery on Friday, April 21, at the Fairport Fish Hatchery, located at 3390 Iowa Hwy 22, Muscatine, just in time to celebrate Earth Day. The ribbon-cutting ceremony will take place at 12:30 p.m.

The hiking trails will be open to the public and allow residents and visitors to explore the rich history of the pearl button industry, the fish hatchery, the Mississippi River, the historic cottages and buildings on site and more through newly installed educational signage along the trails.

The celebration will continue the following day for Earth Day, at the Fairport Fish Hatchery on Saturday, April 22, from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m. This is a family-friendly event with children’s activities, games and booths from many participating environmental organizations.

The friends group is a 501(c)3 and is looking for both donations and volunteers to move the cause forward. Much of the work conducted so far has been in-kind services from businesses. However, volunteers have done much of the work such as mounting the interpretive signs, painting trusses, cleaning the grounds for the Earth Day event, etc.