Xtream RI Grand Prix up and running again after one-year pause

"Most of the people here will be the ones who only have to drive a day to get here."

There will still be some teams making the long-distance trip to take part in this weekend's Grand Prix.

"We do have a team coming in from Bermuda, and one from Texas and another from Massachusetts," Ruthhart said, "but there's not as many (teams traveling great distances) than in the past."

For spectators making the trek to the District for this weekend's event, there will be a wide range of activities in addition to the racing.

"We've got a lot of staff to emphasize the festival aspect," Ruthhart said. "The other thing is, while we're encouraging everyone to follow CDC guidelines, we're under a lot less pressure due to being outdoors, which makes it easy for people to be distanced and safe."

Among the 17 classes, the headlining races will be the long-running King of the Streets event as well as a new race, the King of the Rock, which will be broken down into two classes (100cc engines and the Briggs & Stratton 206cc engine).

Most importantly, after a year without racing, an event that since 1994 has been synonymous with the Labor Day weekend in the Quad-Cities is making its comeback.