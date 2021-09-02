Xtream RI Grand Prix up and running again after one-year pause

Like so many events in 2020, the Xtream Rock Island Grand Prix was caught in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic and forced to shut down.
After that one-year absence, the 26th annual karting street race and Labor Day weekend staple makes its return to downtown Rock Island this weekend.
However, the process to bring back the long-running event after its hiatus has not been an easy one.
"It's been difficult," Rock Island Grand Prix president Roger Ruthhart said. "You miss one year of an annual event and you have to sort of reconstruct your connections with sponsors, volunteers, the city, the media ... a lot of different players in a lot of different places. It's been a lot of work.
"That said, it's important for an event like this to happen for downtown Rock Island and the businesses down there. They've been through so much, and this will help bring some life back downtown."
Another one of the lingering effects of the so-called "new normal" will show in the field of racers spread out over this weekend's 17 events.
The majority of the teams will come from a closer proximity, such as the Midwest or Plains states.
"There's a lot of racers that are still not ready to travel a long way," Ruthhart said. "That means we won't have as many teams from places like California or Texas, plus you have the border with Canada having been closed for a long time.
"Most of the people here will be the ones who only have to drive a day to get here."
There will still be some teams making the long-distance trip to take part in this weekend's Grand Prix.
"We do have a team coming in from Bermuda, and one from Texas and another from Massachusetts," Ruthhart said, "but there's not as many (teams traveling great distances) than in the past."
For spectators making the trek to the District for this weekend's event, there will be a wide range of activities in addition to the racing.
"We've got a lot of staff to emphasize the festival aspect," Ruthhart said. "The other thing is, while we're encouraging everyone to follow CDC guidelines, we're under a lot less pressure due to being outdoors, which makes it easy for people to be distanced and safe."
Among the 17 classes, the headlining races will be the long-running King of the Streets event as well as a new race, the King of the Rock, which will be broken down into two classes (100cc engines and the Briggs & Stratton 206cc engine).
Most importantly, after a year without racing, an event that since 1994 has been synonymous with the Labor Day weekend in the Quad-Cities is making its comeback.
"I think as far as re-connecting with everyone, it's gone as well as we could've hoped, although I would've liked a few more volunteers, teams and sponsors," Ruthhart said. "We've still got enough to pull this off. That's the big thing.