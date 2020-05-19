Outdoors column: Don't miss an opportunity to fish with a child

This past weekend I was reminded of the pure joy the outdoors can give us, and it came from two 9-year-old boys.
After attending church in Iowa on Sunday, a family we normally spend time with decided to come over so all of our kids could play together. Neither family has really been out of the house since mid-March, so everyone needed a break.
Even in the light rain, the kids were outside exploring and they begged me to go fishing in the creek which runs along our property. The requests were persistent.
Having not fished all year due to the closures, I finally relented and went to the basement to get the gear out for the season. As soon as the words left my tongue, yells and squeals were heard throughout the house as the news spread.
While all six kids, ages 4 to 11, were excited to fish, the two 9-year-old boys were the most enthusiastic. As we headed down to the creek, I could barely keep up. Lines were in the muddy water before I got to the bridge.
Looking at the situation, I knew we were wasting our time, but that did not deter the kids. After a quick text back to the house for concurrence, I knew my afternoon of relaxation was over when I told the kids we could go to Morrison-Rockwood State Park to fish if they wanted.
Fortunately, there was an open area next to the dam where we could fish, run and not disturb the rest of the folks enjoying the cool, windy day. After explaining the rules like “don’t step in goose poop”, “fish like quiet kids” and “no casting next to each other”, the kids were off and going.
As I attempted to sort tackle on the bench, I heard, “Noah’s got one!” That was quickly followed by “Britain’s got one too!” Both of the 9-year-olds had bluegills and the parade of children moved down the bank toward the hole where the boys had caught their fish.
After a couple quick pictures of Noah’s fish, everyone was back to fishing. Unfortunately, the fishing slowed to a crawl, likely because of the parade of people, running, jumping, and making so much noise even the geese left.
Finally, after about 30 minutes of no action, the four other children wanted to leave. A quick compromise was a walk to the bathrooms for those kids.
I got an opportunity to throw the frog rod at that point, and what looked to be about a 36-inch muskie decided to smash my live target frog, but it completely missed it. The splash was huge and within moments, two more lines fired in my direction, one of each side of me. Their adrenaline rush was evident in their voices as well as their impatience. At that point I just smiled, laid my rod to the side and enjoyed the show while I continued cutting and retying baits for them.
A few minutes later the rest of the crew returned and the muskie story revitalized their fishing interest for a few minutes. It waned quickly — everyone was getting cold — so we called it a day.
On the ride home, I could not help but smile as the question of “when are we going back?” rang out from the back seats. I know both these boys are now hooked for life as they were determined to fight through the cold and the wind at a young age.
While I would have loved a day off, it was time well spent as “the one that got away” will live on forever.
