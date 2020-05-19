Outdoors column: Don't miss an opportunity to fish with a child

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

This past weekend I was reminded of the pure joy the outdoors can give us, and it came from two 9-year-old boys.

After attending church in Iowa on Sunday, a family we normally spend time with decided to come over so all of our kids could play together. Neither family has really been out of the house since mid-March, so everyone needed a break.

Even in the light rain, the kids were outside exploring and they begged me to go fishing in the creek which runs along our property. The requests were persistent.

Having not fished all year due to the closures, I finally relented and went to the basement to get the gear out for the season. As soon as the words left my tongue, yells and squeals were heard throughout the house as the news spread.

While all six kids, ages 4 to 11, were excited to fish, the two 9-year-old boys were the most enthusiastic. As we headed down to the creek, I could barely keep up. Lines were in the muddy water before I got to the bridge.

Looking at the situation, I knew we were wasting our time, but that did not deter the kids. After a quick text back to the house for concurrence, I knew my afternoon of relaxation was over when I told the kids we could go to Morrison-Rockwood State Park to fish if they wanted.