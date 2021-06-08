OUTDOORS: Mississippi River safety important during summer low water

Summer is here in full force and many of us are looking to the river as a source of escape from the heat.
However, for the past decade or so, we have had significantly higher waters than historical lows, as evidenced by the flood damage in Davenport and across the greater Quad-Cities area this past decade. As you look to head out on the river, it may be a good time to review some measures to ensure that everyone gets home safely.
First, there are red and green buoys in the river, which mark the main channel borders and, many times, are located at the end of wingdams. These markers are used by commercial navigation to keep their vessels in the nine-foot channel. This does not mean that the water is completely free of debris, but any debris should be floating, not stationary. A single phrase to remember is Red, Right, Returning, because if you keep the red buoys to your right, you should be returning upstream. This can be critical information if you get caught out at night. Also, the buoys should have reflective colored materials on them, so if you scan the horizon at night with a light, they will flash those colors. Never completely count on finding those as operation of a boat at night is dangerous and there are no absolutes when it comes to the river.
Next, there are underwater structures throughout the river to help divert flow, usually to the main channel. These rock structures are called wingdams, closing dams, chevron dams, or another “dam” name describing their shape or purpose. Many times you can spot them by the ripples on the surface from the turbulence they cause. You should not rely on that ripple however. Many times in low flows, such as we are beginning to see now, there will be no signs on the surface.
Also, wingdams are set at different heights, so just because you can drive over one in a certain area of the river, does not mean that is universal. It is always best to avoid or go over them at a near idle speed if they are new to you. Area boat repair shops can tell you many stories about lower units being torn off if you want more convincing.
A few more boating tips that are applicable to all area waters include wearing your life jacket; using sunscreen, sunglasses and hats; along with the obvious, not drinking while operating a boat.
It was so sad to see a boating fatality last summer, and we should all do our part to keep our area waters as safe as possible.
One thing many people may not realize is there are right-of-way rules for boats, just like for our cars. Without getting into too many details, just slow down and veer to your right when you come head-to-head with another boater. Also be watchful for skiers or tubers, as many boaters do not fly their orange flag to warn you of that fact.
On this side of fish care, whenever the water warms up, try to practice immediate catch and release of all fish you do not intend to harvest. Culling out smaller crappies that have been on a stringer or in a livewell for two hours during the heat of the summer usually ends poorly for the fish. Some non-chlorinated ice, or frozen water jugs in the livewell can also help this time of year.
Overall, getting everyone home safe and healthy is the goal of a day on the water.
World Outdoors columnist Jeremiah Haas can be reached at nukefishguy@gmail.com.