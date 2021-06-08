OUTDOORS: Mississippi River safety important during summer low water

Summer is here in full force and many of us are looking to the river as a source of escape from the heat.

However, for the past decade or so, we have had significantly higher waters than historical lows, as evidenced by the flood damage in Davenport and across the greater Quad-Cities area this past decade. As you look to head out on the river, it may be a good time to review some measures to ensure that everyone gets home safely.

First, there are red and green buoys in the river, which mark the main channel borders and, many times, are located at the end of wingdams. These markers are used by commercial navigation to keep their vessels in the nine-foot channel. This does not mean that the water is completely free of debris, but any debris should be floating, not stationary. A single phrase to remember is Red, Right, Returning, because if you keep the red buoys to your right, you should be returning upstream. This can be critical information if you get caught out at night. Also, the buoys should have reflective colored materials on them, so if you scan the horizon at night with a light, they will flash those colors. Never completely count on finding those as operation of a boat at night is dangerous and there are no absolutes when it comes to the river.