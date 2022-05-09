OUTDOORS: Riverdale wins IHSA bass fishing sectional, Moline a close second.

The Riverdale High School bass fishing team edged a Moline team by just four ounces this past week at the IHSA bass fishing sectional.

Both teams had over 18 pounds — 18-10 and 18-6, respectively — and continued the tradition of the two schools dominating the Mississippi River sectional event.

These were the two highest catches in the state for all sectionals as well.

Riverdale anglers Drew Watson, Michael Benoit and Carter VenHuizen were efficient on a tough day, landing all five fish they hooked during the event in Mississippi River Pool 13 near Spring Lake Campground near Savanna.

Moline, last year’s state champion, will be heading back to Carlyle Lake to attempt to win its third title in the last 10 years. those comprising the Maroons' team are Gage Dopler, John Madison, Jayden Kauzlarich; driver Steve Paytash; coach Tim Albrecht

The Riverdale No. 2 team (Collin Altensey, Alex Watson, Cam Overton with head coach Jason Benoit driving) took third place with 17 pounds, the fourth largest catch in the state.

This spring has been particularly cold, with water temperatures still in the mid-50s on tournament day. Usually at this time of year, water temperatures are a full 10 degrees warmer and the bass are much more susceptible to anglers. Even so, three of the top four catches were in the Mississippi River locally.

“The day started off a little slow with the weather fluctuating as much as it did," Riverdale coach Jason Benoit said. "It took a little while for the team to figure out what the fish were doing that morning. Drew Watson put their first fish in the boat around 9 a.m. The 2½-pounder was followed by a 3-pounder a half-hour later. At 10:30, Michael Benoit hooked and landed a solid fish that turned out to be the team’s biggest bass, weighing 4 pounds, 14 ounces.”

One of the unique things about high school bass fishing is that the teams can change out individuals during the day, making it a true team event. Midday, Carter VenHuizen joined Michael Benoit to fish the second half of the tournament in the boat piloted by Jay Burggraf.

”Arriving at their first spot of the afternoon Michael immediately landed another 4-plus-pound largemouth," Coach Benoit said. "The team filled out their limit when Carter brought the final fish to the boat. It was another nice 4-pound bass. The team only hooked five fish all day, but they were the right ones. The boys went five-for-five, executed really well, never losing focus, which can be hard to do when the bites are few and far between. All of their fish came on different baits. They used the entire tacklebox to grind out their five-fish limit.”

All anglers know the difficulty of fishing in tough conditions, so seeing high school-age kids buckle down and grind through on tournament day in cold, windy conditions makes these results all the more impressive. For recreational anglers, we just go home and say “the fish aren’t biting,” then wait for better conditions.

“I’m really proud of the kids and their efforts," Coach Benoit said. "It was so great to see everyone, on both teams, contributing to the overall effort."

The team from Polo High School finished fourth, missing the cut, but did manage to bring in the big fish of the event, one weighing 6 pounds, 2 ounces.

Spring Lake is a Corps of Engineer habitat restoration project in the backwaters near Savanna that has been very beneficial for fish and wildlife populations. While it produces spectacular fishing this time of year, in the fall it is a great place to see some incredible numbers of waterfowl migrating as they come down the river.

