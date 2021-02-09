Outdoors: The joy of bird feeders

Growing up, my grandpa used to take the automobile license plates that had expired and turned them into bird houses for wrens or whatever species of bird that wanted a steel-roofed home.

He also had a variety of feeders that took care of the winter wildlife, including all the woodpeckers. Those feeders were full year-round for the birds they called their pets. As a kid, it made it easy to guess what grandma and grandpa would like for Christmas.

Today I have learned to enjoy that same pastime as my bird feeders have been overwhelmed this winter. This week looks to be another snowy one, and the birds are most appreciative of the feeders based on how fast they are cleaning me out.

If you have not had bird feeders in the past and are interested in doing so, here are a couple things to consider, even with winter just a month or so — hopefully — from giving us a reprieve.

If you have any green space, you have room for a feeder. In town or the country, there are birds of all varieties. Also consider locating it in a place where you can enjoy watching the birds. A shepherd’s hook or another pole will work well. The primary reason to use a pole versus hanging it from a tree branch is because of bird feeder bandits — commonly known as squirrels.