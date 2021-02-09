Outdoors: The joy of bird feeders

Growing up, my grandpa used to take the automobile license plates that had expired and turned them into bird houses for wrens or whatever species of bird that wanted a steel-roofed home.
He also had a variety of feeders that took care of the winter wildlife, including all the woodpeckers. Those feeders were full year-round for the birds they called their pets. As a kid, it made it easy to guess what grandma and grandpa would like for Christmas.
Today I have learned to enjoy that same pastime as my bird feeders have been overwhelmed this winter. This week looks to be another snowy one, and the birds are most appreciative of the feeders based on how fast they are cleaning me out.
If you have not had bird feeders in the past and are interested in doing so, here are a couple things to consider, even with winter just a month or so — hopefully — from giving us a reprieve.
If you have any green space, you have room for a feeder. In town or the country, there are birds of all varieties. Also consider locating it in a place where you can enjoy watching the birds. A shepherd’s hook or another pole will work well. The primary reason to use a pole versus hanging it from a tree branch is because of bird feeder bandits — commonly known as squirrels.
A squirrel can wreak havoc once it has established its territory on a feeder. Keeping the feeder at least 10 feet from your home and any tree branches should help to minimize daily raids. I can tell you from my grandfather’s decades of battling them, that there may not be a perfect solution to defeating them, though.
First, tube feeders are cylindrical and usually have feeding ports where a bird can perch to get seed. Tube feeders can be filled with black sunflower seeds or a seed blend. When filled with sunflower seeds or a mix (usually black oil sunflower, millet, striped sunflower, and even peanuts), they will attract black-capped chickadees, house finches, blue jays, northern cardinals, and doves. You can also spread seed on the ground (beyond what falls from the feeder from the other birds) to attract dark-eyed juncos and song sparrows, since they tend to forage on the ground.
Feeders with fine screens, also known as finch or thistle feeders, have tiny openings to prevent birds with larger bills from getting this seed. These can attract American goldfinches.
Suet feeders are usually small cages made of a coated wire that can hold a suet cake or two. Suet is hardened fat or beef, but some suet cakes also have fruits and nuts mixed in. These feeders will attract downy woodpecker, hairy woodpecker, red-bellied woodpecker, and white-breasted nuthatches.
Finally, in the summer you can use red sugar water feeders to attract hummingbirds. Commercial feeders usually look like a red bulb with flowers attached to the base, but are effective once they find it. An open vantage point helps on these feeders.
It is important to keep your feeders filled and clean to avoid growing mold. If it does get mold, throw out the rest of the seed, wash the feeder with warm water and soap, let it dry completely, then refill it with new seed.
It may take a few days for birds to find a new feeding station but new backyard visitors will appear in a few days to your enjoyment. When we had significant amounts of snow like we have now, it will likely occur even faster.