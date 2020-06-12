Passion keys soccer success for O-S's Abbott

“Our goal was mostly rebuilding the program,” she said, “and making sure we’re keeping up strong with the people that had graduated.”

Abbott’s younger sister, Jennie, was in line to be the starting varsity goalkeeper this season as a freshman. Jamie said the two have practiced at home using two trees a goal-width apart or working on ball training.

“I was really looking forward to having a season with her,” Jamie said. “I’m kind of far away with school, but I’m hoping I can come back and at least see some of the games or help with practices or something.”

Any upcoming college soccer would be at the intramural level as Abbott said she will focus on academics. Her older brother, Jared, will be a junior at Illinois in mechanical engineering.

She plans to study agriculture and biological engineering with hopes of working in sustainability and ecosystem restoration.

Abbott encourages future O-S players to stick with soccer and continue working toward developing the team’s winning culture. It all comes down to being competitive and having a passion for the game, being all-in and putting in the extra work.

Not having a senior season has been a lesson to better appreciate each year for what it is.

“I’ve had a really good experience with the Orion-Sherrard program and with coach Cline,” she said. “It’s a lot of focusing on training and meeting high goals, but I think those are attainable. I would encourage them to set their goals high and to keep working hard, even if there are setbacks in the season.”

