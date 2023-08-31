Peoria's three-run top of the fourth inning was the difference in a 4-2 Class A Midwest League win over Quad City on Thursday night at Modern Woodmen Park.

The River Bandits, who dropped to 53-70 with the loss, were held to four hits in the speedy 2-hour, 18-minute game in front of 2,151 fans.

The home team scored first.

With one out in the bottom of the first, Herard Gonzalez connected for his first home run of the season, clearing the right-center field fence for a 1-0 QC lead.

It stayed that way until the the fourth.

Back-to-back doubles by Jimmy Crooks and Ramon Mendoza tied the game at 1-all.

Alex Iadsiernia followed with a walk before a sacrifice bunt by Tyler Reichenborn.

With two outs, R.J. Yeager rolled a single between third and shortstop, scoring Mendoza and Iadisernia for a 3-1 Chiefs’ lead.

The River Bandits got within 3-2 in the fifth. Justin Johnson doubled to left, plating Carter Jensen, who had walked to lead off the inning.

Brody Moore singled with one out in the sixth and stole second to get into scoring position. The River Bandits’ second error of the game allowed Moore to score, pushing Peoria’s lead to 4-2.

Crooks finished 3-for-4 to lead the Chiefs. Mendoza added two hits.

Three pitchers held the River Bandits to four hits. Starter Trent Baker got the win, striking out six batters over 6 1/3 innings. The right-hander allowed two runs on three hits. Matt Hickey worked the final two innings, allowing one hit, to get the save.

Relievers Cruz Noriega and Brandon Johnson combined for five scoreless innings on the mound for the River Bandits. Noriega fanned three over three innings, while Johnson struck out two in his two innings.

The two teams square off again tonight in Davenport. First pitch is set for 6:30.