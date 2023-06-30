SILVIS – There were no major surprises Friday afternoon when the final field was set for the John Deere Classic.

When the 4 p.m. deadline for entry passed, those already in for next week’s PGA Tour event were set for next week's $7.4 million event at TPC Deere Run.

And those comprising the field may not be household names, but they bring plenty of talent to the 52nd annual event in which J.T. Poston will be defending his second Tour title.

The field includes nine players ranked in the Top 50 of the Official World Golf Rankings. That group is topped by No. 19 Cameron Young and also includes Russell Henley (No. 32), Denny McCarthy (No. 33), Sepp Straka (No. 37), Emiliano Grillo (No. 41), Chris Kirk (No. 43), Nick Taylor (No. 45), Seamus Power (No. 49), K.H. Lee (No. 50).

Grillo, one of the latest additions to the field, was a runner-up to Poston in last year's event. He shared that finish with Christiaan Bezuidenhout, who is also in the field for next week.

“If you want context, the last time we had nine guys in the Top 50 in the world was 2012,” said JDC tournament director Andrew Lehman after getting the field list from PGA Tour advance man Mike Peterson.

While the official cutoff for players to enter the tournament is 4 p.m., late entrants are accepted until 30 minutes following the conclusion of Friday’s second round of the Rocket Mortgage Classic in Detroit, so it’s feasible there could be additions still this weekend.

This year’s JDC field also includes 31 players who won Tour titles in the last two years along with major winner Zach Johnson (2007 Masters, 2015 The Open Championship), who was also the 2012 JDC champ.

Young, coming off a terrific rookie season, is the only player from the Top 30 in last year’s FedExCup race in the field.

Lehman sees the week shaping up to be a good one.

“You add in the Top 50 guys to the guys in who are highly ranked in the FedExCup ranking in the field and the guys with name recognition outside both and it’s going to be a very competitive field,” said Lehman.

With the FedExCup race coming down to the final few weeks and only three tournaments left on American soil, Lehman admitted he was a bit surprised more guys aren’t chasing those coveted points here. The JDC offers 500 points to the winner.

“We thought being late in the schedule and the third event to the end on U.S. soil, we felt like the first (playoff) event going from 125 guys down to 70 would certainly work in our favor,” said Lehman.

As it turned out, 53 players ranked in the Top 100 of the FedExCup rankings are making their way to Silvis, but many of those are guys from 50-100 battling for points.

Nick Taylor, at No. 8, is the highest-ranked player in the FedExCup race in the field. Grillo (No. 20), McCarthy (No. 21), Power (No. 23), and Kirk (No. 24) are the only players in the Top 25 on the FedExCup list in the field.

“You can have as good of relationships as you can with all these guys, but ultimately it’s going to come down to how they make their schedule and what it look likes for them,” said Lehman, noting time off is also critical for guys heading down the stretch run of the season.

There are 39 players from last season’s Top 125 money winners here for next week’s tourney.

Past JDC champs in the field along with Poston and Johnson are Lucas Glover (2021), Dylan Fritelli (2019), Michael Kim (2018), Ryan Moore (2016), Jonathan Byrd (2007) and Sean O’Hair (2005).

Action at TPC Deere Run begins on Monday with the secondary pro-am teeing off at noon. Practice rounds are scheduled for Tuesday when the course remains closed to fans.

Action heats up on Wednesday with the pro-am being played and Youth Day festivities planned for all day.

The tournament proper begins Thursday with two waves of rounds, beginning early in the morning.