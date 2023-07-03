As is usually the case at the open qualifier for the John Deere Classic, players needed to go low in hopes of chasing one of the FINAL four spots into this week’s PGA Tour event.

Not holding form was the fact that a playoff wasn’t needed to determine the four qualifiers surviving Monday's shootout at Pinnacle Country Club.

Reid Martin, playing out of Columbus, Ohio, led that qualifying bunch by carding a 10-under par 62 to secure his spot into the field for the $7.4 million event at TPC Deere Run.

Anders Larson, an amateur from Pine Island, Minn., Tokyo’s Yuto Katsuragawa and Florida’s Kaito Onishi also made it into the 156-man field by carding 7-under 65s.

Onishi carded his round in the afternoon wave and knocked out six players at 6-under who were holding out hope for a shot in a playoff.

Familiar names including University of Iowa’s Steven Ihm, University of Illinois’ Dylan Meyer and East Peoria’s David Perkins were among those six at 6-under getting aced out.

Martin’s day started out hot as he blitzed the Pinnacle back-9 with seven birdies in the final eight holes on his outward nine to post a 29.

He then bogeyed the par-5 first hole, but got back on track with birdies on holes 4 and 5 before carding an eagle on the par-5 7th for in inward 33.

Change of plans: There will be a huge University of Iowa presence at TPC Deere Run on Wednesday when women’s basketball All-American Caitlin Clark plays in the pro-am and helps conduct the Youth Clinic at 3 p.m.

But plans for others from the program to be in Silvis that day have been scaled back.

According to Andrew Lehman, JDC tournament director, only assistant coach Jan Jensen will be on property with Clark on Wednesday.

More field changes: There have been a few changes in the field for this week’s John Deere Classic ahead of Thursday’s official start of the $7.4 million event at TPC Deere Run.

One of the more intriguing moves included Peter Kuest being added to the field after his top-10 finish at last week’s Rocket Mortgage Classic in Detroit.

Kuest got into last week's event via a 4-for-3 playoff at the open qualifier and went on to finish in a three-way tie for fourth.

Kuest, who would have earned Special Temporary Membership with a two-way tie for fourth, enters this week needing 2.328 points to earn that status, which he can accomplish with a two-way T76 or better. If Kuest makes the cut and 76 or fewer players in total advance to the weekend, he is guaranteed to earn Special Temporary Membership.

Also taking a spot on the field was Illinois native D.A. Points. The Pekin native and University of Illinois graduate received a sponsor exemption into the field on Monday. This will be his 16th JDC start, all coming since 2004. The three-time Tour winner has made just one cut here, that leading to a T38 finish in 2011.

Among those to withdraw from the field were four-time Tour winner Charley Hoffman and 2012 U.S. Open winner Webb Simpson, who has seven Tour victories.