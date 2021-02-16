Physicality helps Maple Leafs past Rocks

Physicality is a major aspect of play in Western Big 6 girls basketball games, and that’s exactly what Geneseo brought to the gym on Tuesday night against Rock Island.
After being tied at halftime at 29-all, the Maple Leafs erupted for 43 points after intermission to defeat the Rocks 72-52.
The offense comes second to coach Scott Hardison’s Geneseo team, something he’s preached since day one.
“We don’t worry about our offense,” Hardison said. “First and foremost is always our defense as a unit and physicality. We try to box out and rebound as much as we can, and then our offense follows.
“Coming into these conference games, we have to play more physical and finish through the contact. Our girls didn’t back down from the challenge tonight.”
On the other side of the court, Rock Island coach Henry Hall was frustrated with his team’s physicality.
“We can’t get pushed around the way we were tonight and let them get away with it,” Hall said. “Geneseo did a great job physically to take us out of the game, and they didn’t get pushed back. Everything is a learning experience though and we have to get locked in and match their intensity.”
Kammie Ludwig exploded for 26 points for the Leafs on 13-of-24 from the field including eight straight makes in the second half. The junior also had four rebounds and two steals.
“She’s a steady player,” Hardison said. “You know what you’re going to get from her every night. When Rock Island shut down our 3s, we had to adjust and Kammie started attacking the basket. She got a charge called on her early on and was smart enough to start pulling up from 6 feet for her buckets.”
Hall credited Ludwig with a great performance and gave her high praise.
“She’s one of the top guards in the conference and we know that,” Hall said. “She always seems to be fired up while playing us, and tonight was no different. We forced her into tough shots in the first half but once she knocked down a few the basket kept getting bigger and bigger.”
It wasn’t just Ludwig’s performance that propelled Geneseo to victory, as the Leafs relied on their strong rotation with all 11 varsity players checking into the game for meaningful minutes.
“We started a different group of girls tonight and showed how deep we are on this team,” Hardison said. “We have kids that can flow right into the game and I feel we really wear teams down with that depth.”
Early in the second quarter, Rocks senior Imari McDuffy checked out with a leg issue. While Hall thinks she could have continued playing, he didn’t want to risk his starter’s health.
“With how the season is this year, we wanted to play it safe,” Hall said. “She’ll get checked out by our trainer soon and we’ll hopefully see her back as soon as possible.”
Rock Island (3-1, 3-1) was led by senior Brooklynn Larson with 16 points and two steals. Bri Stewart led the team in rebounds with seven and also scored eight points.
Geneseo (3-2, 2-2) plays at United Township on Friday, while Rock Island is scheduled to visit Alleman.