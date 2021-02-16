Physicality helps Maple Leafs past Rocks

“She’s a steady player,” Hardison said. “You know what you’re going to get from her every night. When Rock Island shut down our 3s, we had to adjust and Kammie started attacking the basket. She got a charge called on her early on and was smart enough to start pulling up from 6 feet for her buckets.”

Hall credited Ludwig with a great performance and gave her high praise.

“She’s one of the top guards in the conference and we know that,” Hall said. “She always seems to be fired up while playing us, and tonight was no different. We forced her into tough shots in the first half but once she knocked down a few the basket kept getting bigger and bigger.”

It wasn’t just Ludwig’s performance that propelled Geneseo to victory, as the Leafs relied on their strong rotation with all 11 varsity players checking into the game for meaningful minutes.

“We started a different group of girls tonight and showed how deep we are on this team,” Hardison said. “We have kids that can flow right into the game and I feel we really wear teams down with that depth.”

Early in the second quarter, Rocks senior Imari McDuffy checked out with a leg issue. While Hall thinks she could have continued playing, he didn’t want to risk his starter’s health.