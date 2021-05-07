Pickleball becoming all the rage in the Q-C and elsewhere

Through the years there have been a lot of different sports that have been embraced by the citizenry of the Quad-Cities.

We love all the mainstream team sports. We are perhaps the smallest community in the country to host a PGA Tour event. Road racing has become a major part of the community through the advent of the Quad-City Times Bix 7. We seem to love almost anything involving a ball.

The latest example: Pickleball.

It remains a somewhat obscure sport, but you get the feeling its days of obscurity are numbered, especially around here.

Pickleball, which is basically a hybrid of tennis, badminton, racquetball and ping pong, originated in the Seattle area in the 1960s. Not many people knew much about it for several decades, but it has experienced phenomenal growth over the past decade or so as an alternative to tennis for people who are a little less mobile and physically fit.

Originally, much of that growth was in senior communities, but pickleball now is being played by people of all ages.

NBC News reported in 2019 that the sport had experienced a 650% growth over the previous six years.