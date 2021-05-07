Pickleball becoming all the rage in the Q-C and elsewhere

Through the years there have been a lot of different sports that have been embraced by the citizenry of the Quad-Cities.
We love all the mainstream team sports. We are perhaps the smallest community in the country to host a PGA Tour event. Road racing has become a major part of the community through the advent of the Quad-City Times Bix 7. We seem to love almost anything involving a ball.
The latest example: Pickleball.
It remains a somewhat obscure sport, but you get the feeling its days of obscurity are numbered, especially around here.
Pickleball, which is basically a hybrid of tennis, badminton, racquetball and ping pong, originated in the Seattle area in the 1960s. Not many people knew much about it for several decades, but it has experienced phenomenal growth over the past decade or so as an alternative to tennis for people who are a little less mobile and physically fit.
Originally, much of that growth was in senior communities, but pickleball now is being played by people of all ages.
NBC News reported in 2019 that the sport had experienced a 650% growth over the previous six years.
The Minto U.S. Open Pickleball Championships in Naples, Fla., recently attracted a record 2,190 participants from 48 states despite the fact that the coronavirus pandemic still isn’t quite behind us. It was played at a facility with 64 courts designed specifically for pickleball. The finals in some divisions in the weeklong event were televised by the CBS Sports Network.
And Quad-Cities athletes — I think we’re safe in using that word — were very much in evidence at the event, claiming nine medals in various age groups.
"It was a very big deal and it was lots of fun, lots of good people," said Judy Petersen, a Bettendorf resident who won two gold medals in mixed doubles in Naples.
Larry Miller came home with two gold medals and two silvers. Myrna Seline and her playing partner Sabrina Low-Dumond also won gold. Jeffrey Van der Eems and Blake Wilson won a silver in men’s doubles. And Lindsey Van der Eems brought home a bronze.
It’s not the first time someone from the area has done something big in the sport. Ryan Rosenthal of Moline won gold medals in both singles and doubles at the Chicago Open last fall.
According to Petersen, the eight-year-old Quad-City Pickleball Club has about 500 members. It has a board of directors and numerous committees and has been instrumental in expanding awareness of the sport in the surrounding area.
Pickleball now is part of the physical education curriculum in several local schools, and the number of places where it can be played locally is growing quickly, too.
The first local courts designed specifically for pickleball were at Kiwanis Park in Bettendorf, but there also are now courts at Northwest Park in Davenport and Sheridan Meadows Park in Eldridge. More are being built in the Forest Grove area, in LeClaire and at Riverside Park in Moline.
It’s easy to see why the game appeals to so many. It’s fairly inexpensive, it’s not overly taxing physically and it’s not time-consuming. Most games only take about 15 minutes.
"It’s very social. It’s just fun," said Petersen, who played tennis for more than 60 years but took up pickleball in 2010 and now plays nearly every day.
"Tennis is kind of going on the downhill side a little bit," she added. "This is easy to learn. You can pick it up really fast. It’s a smaller court. If you don’t have a dedicated pickleball court, it’s approximately the size of the four serving boxes on a tennis court. It’s smaller and less area to cover, smaller paddles.
"It’s just a whole lot of fun."