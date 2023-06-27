While Pleasant Valley junior Kaitlyn Merkel recovered from a traumatic brain injury (TBI) to her frontal lobe this school year, softball was the main focus.

“That’s why I went to PT (Physical Therapy),” she said. “I wanted to go straight back to it.”

On the other hand, PV softball coach Jose Lara said softball, “wasn’t even in the picture” upon learning of Merkel’s injury.

“It’s all about the person, the human being,” he said. “It was all about Merkel … being there, showing her that we care and that she wasn’t going to go through this alone.”

Merkel describes softball as, simply put, “her thing” and said she could play it every single day.

Still, the prognosis for once-active individuals after surviving a TBI can be bleak.

“I put so much work into (softball) to not play again,” Merkel said. “That was my biggest goal, to come back and play PV softball.”

And that’s exactly what she has done.

Merkel suffered her TBI in October of 2022, and was cleared for softball by January.

This season, she is batting .327 with three doubles, two homers and 11 RBIs in 52 at-bats, but this wasn’t without months of hard work and perseverance, PT and overcoming fears.

“I did have a fear that I wasn’t going to be back to it because I couldn’t see at first, so I didn’t know if it was going to come back,” Merkel said, also noting periods of limited physical mobility. “But, I pushed myself to do good in PT and walk every day with my dad to see where it got me. Now, I’m back on the field and smiling.”

Merkel’s flexibility between the mound and first base, coupled with her goofiness, energy and character as a teammate, leads Lara to dub her an impact player on the PV softball team.

“With the intensity, she also brings like a ‘sigh of relief,’ so she’s going to be big for us going into the postseason,” he said. “It took her a while to get back to pitching and doing anything, so the fact that she’s where she’s at right now, I mean, that just tells you how hard she worked.”

While her double-vision is no longer, Merkel said she still can’t taste or smell.

Due to her TBI, she admits to feeling apprehensive about sliding, diving or getting hit in the head at softball — causing her to be hyper-focused of surroundings during games or practices.

“I keep an eye on everything,” she said. “Like, my eyes are always around to make sure everything’s fine and nothing is going to come at me, anything like that.”

Reflecting on her journey, Merkel feels both happy and proud of herself for making her return to a place she calls home: The PV softball complex.

“I felt like a new person, honestly, it was a long break” she said, citing her family and team as being her biggest supporters.

“My team — they put a lot of effort into me,” Merkel said. “Like, they prioritized me and made sure I was always OK. They would always check up on me, come over and they just love spending time with me. It made me really happy … My coach brought me some food, and one of my teammates’ mom also did.”

A few core friends would visit nearly every day during her recovery, she added.

While Lara said he’s tasked with bringing the intensity and formality of PV’s softball program, his team of close-knit, positive players serve as the pillars.

“They’re the ones that back each other up,” he said. “There’s no doubt in my mind that being around these girls has helped Kaitlyn with her recovery.”

Merkel’s parents — Amanda and Brian — also spoke to the softball team’s support, the latter calling it “awe-inspiring.”

“The support from our PV softball family was unbelievable,” he said, citing multiple visits from coaches, players and parents. “They made dinners for the family for two weeks after she got home from the hospital.”

But the support extended beyond her high school teammates.

“Other local travel ball teams and former teammates were also a great support to her,” Amanda added. “Even though they do compete against each other, they still come together to support one another off the field.”

Navigating what their daughter could or couldn’t do — both physically and mentally — was the biggest challenge from a parental perspective.

“We just had to be patient and trust the process each step of the way,” Amanda said. “Kaitlyn pushed herself every day to get where she’s at today. She had one goal: to get back on the field. She kept her head up and didn’t let anything stop her. I’m so proud that she was able to take on the challenge.”

To Brian, his daughter is, “by far the toughest person” he knows.

“To go through what she did, and to fight and claw her way back day-by-day to get back onto a softball field, is truly amazing,” he said.

Aside from family and friends, Merkel also referred to her faith.

“I’m just really thankful for God,” she said. every single day, 24/7, my parents would always pray, my grandparents would always pray for me, and God did what he did and brought me back. I’m on the field, everyone’s happy. I’m really thankful for God and my family — I couldn’t do it without them.”

Moving forward this season, Merkel hopes to continue making pitching gains and pick up some team and/or individual accolades.

