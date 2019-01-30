Almost all of the professional boxing events held in the Quad-Cities over the past couple of decades have followed the same recipe.
The promoters bring in a couple of out-of-town ham-and-eggers — guys from places like Mishawaka, Indiana, and St. Joseph, Missouri, with records like 1-25 and 4-21 — and match them with promising local fighters.
The matchups can be entertaining and have attracted decent crowds to places such as Danceland Ballroom, Col Ballroom, the Davenport RiverCenter and more recently, the Rhythm City Casino Events Center. But they’re seldom very competitive.
Calkins Sports Productions and Alien Boi Boxing have decided to change the recipe this time. On Saturday night at Rhythm City, they’re going to pit two of the local heroes against one another.
It will be Rock Island’s Limberth Ponce vs. Davenport’s Stephen Edwards for the Iowa state junior middleweight championship in the main event of the Destiny boxing event.
It’s going to be fun.
"This fight is what people have been wanting and what we gave them," promoter Clint Calkins said. "Both guys wanted to do it. They both want to prove that they’re the best in their weight class in the area so they’re both stepping up, and I respect both of them for risking their record and their local status."
The promoters have referred to this as "the biggest pro boxing event in the Quad-Cities in over 20 years," which might be a slight exaggeration.
But it’s definitely a cut above your normal fight card.
For one thing, there’s an actual belt on the line. There’s also the fact that neither fighter ever has lost a bout here in the Quad-Cities.
Edwards (10-0-1) is 7-0-1 in fights in the old hometown. Ponce (16-3) is 11-0 here.
His losses all have come against top-level opponents in larger, out-of-town venues. Unlike Edwards, he has fought in Las Vegas and on national television.
But he likes the idea of having a competitive fight back home.
"Obviously, everybody in the Quad-Cities that knows me — or even if they don’t know me — will be here," he said. "I think it’s the biggest fight here in a while, in a long time. It’s definitely going to feel like those big venues that I’ve been at before."
In some ways, the matchup is a study in contrasts.
Ponce, 27, is five years younger, but he’s had nearly twice as many pro fights as Edwards and he had a better amateur career. He was the first local fighter in many years to win a championship at the Chicago Golden Gloves. He has attended college and is more polished both inside the ring and out.
The 32-year-old Edwards, by his own admission, was a juvenile delinquent who got into drugs as an adult before reinventing his life through boxing. He was older than Ponce is now when he fought his first pro bout and has shed nearly 70 pounds since then. He has his own gym on Third Street in Davenport, where he tries to help local kids avoid the missteps of his own youth.
"I’ve been boxing since I was 13 years old," he said. "I just didn’t turn pro when I was supposed to, and I’ve had a little bit of difficulties in the process. … Age isn’t going to be anything. It depends on how hard you work and how bad you want it."
Despite their differences, there also is a wealth of mutual respect between the two men. Their pre-fight news conference didn’t include any of the customary trash talk.
"I’m all about my family, and I see he’s the same way," Edwards said. "There’s nothing more I respect in anybody."
Ponce has an 8-year-old daughter, a 4-year-old son and a 1-year-old daughter. Edwards has a 13-year-old son who is an aspiring amateur boxer, a 5-year-old daughter and a 1 ½-year old son named Champion, who is the subject of YouTube videos that show him firing punches.
They share a connection as devoted family men.
"It’s not going to happen, but if he were to take my zero, I won’t be as mad because it will provide for his kids," Edwards said. "He’s going to have something down the line that will lead to a bigger payday for him, and I know he’s going to put it to his kids. He ain’t going to blow it in one weekend. … I respect him a lot, and I always will."
Ponce and Edwards have something else in common. Each will have someone working his corner Saturday who formerly trained the other guy.
Edwards has worked with Nile Pena, and Ponce came up through the Alley Cat boxing program founded and operated by Jeff Perez. Pena now trains Ponce, and Perez recently began working with Edwards.
"He contacted me about a month before we signed to fight Limbo so it wasn’t like he wanted to beat Limbo or anything like that," Edwards said of Perez. "It was just that he wanted to work with me. … He asked if I was working with anybody and if I wanted his help, and I said I would love it."
As with many boxers, Ponce found different management as he began his ascent through the pro ranks, but he’ll be forever grateful for what Perez did for him as an amateur.
"There’s no bad blood," he said. "I haven’t talked to him in a little bit, but I feel like after this fight he and I will get back to like old times."
He actually thinks Perez will be good for Edwards.
"He’s the right guy that’s going to push him to the next level," Ponce said. "He pushed me, obviously, and got me through a lot. He was with me when I won the Chicago Golden Gloves. I think that’s going to make (Edwards) peak, but obviously I can’t think about him. I’ve got to think about me and me being 100 percent that night."
Calkins is expecting this new recipe to attract a big crowd. A previous fight card at Rhythm City in October attracted about 800 spectators in the 1,200-seat facility. This one could sell out.
"I’m excited," Edwards said. "This will be my biggest step. I know he has a great record and I have a great record, and I think one of us deserves it. One of us deserves that big win, and hopefully it will bring bigger opportunities for both of us."