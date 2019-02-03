If Limberth Ponce had been wearing a striped shirt and had a yellow flag in his back pocket Saturday night, he would have thrown it. Over and over and over again.
That’s how much he felt he was being held by Davenport’s Stunning Stephen Edwards.
But Ponce didn’t let that keep him from doing what he came to do.
The Rock Island fighter coped with Edwards’ grabbing tactics and head butts and landed enough punches to record a unanimous decision, claiming the Iowa State Junior Middleweight championship at the Destiny Live pro boxing event Saturday night at the Rhythm City Casino Events Center.
All three judges scored the fight 79-73 in Ponce’s favor, which meant they felt Edwards won only one round.
The 27-year-old Ponce (17-3) said the fight was “a little more rough than I expected.
“It was tough. I expected him to hold,’’ Ponce said. “I came in with a game plan but … his plan was to hold and try to hit me. I’ve never been held so many times in my life.’’
A sellout crowd of 1,500 chanted “Limbo, Limbo’’ throughout the 8-round main event and showered Edwards with boos. Some fans shouted names, calling him “Running Stephen Edwards.’’
“I sold 150 tickets, 170 tickets. Where are they at?’’ Edwards said.
When the fight ended, both fighters jumped up on the ropes and celebrated as though they had won.
“I definitely thought it was a lot closer than they had it,’’ Edwards said. “I was sticking to my routine and making him miss and making him frustrated … I did my routine. He didn’t hurt me one time. The only time it looked like I got hurt was when I lost my balance.’’
That was in the middle of the sixth round when Ponce appeared to stagger Edwards with a righthanded counter-punch in the center of the ring.
For the most part, though, neither fighter got in many solid shots, at least not with their fists.
At one point in the fourth round, Edwards lunged halfway across the ring and tackled Ponce into the ropes. It was one of a handful of times when his head appeared to make contact with Ponce’s face.
“The head butts really bothered me,’’ Ponce said. “It got me off my game plan. I dealt with it a little better later on … The head butts took me out of my game plan.
“I knew this was coming. I was in shape for it,’’ he added. “I was waiting for that one punch. I didn’t find it obviously but I got in a few shots and I got the win so I’m happy.’’
Edwards (10-1-1) told the crowd in the ring immediately after the fight that he would like a chance to avenge the first loss of his career.
Ponce said he wouldn’t be opposed to a rematch.
“I would give it to him for sure,’’ he said, “but maybe with a different referee.’’
In the co-main event, Davenport’s Shawn West hammered out a unanimous decision over East Moline’s Lionel Jimenez in a four-round super lightweight battle.
In earlier bouts, East Moline’s Joe Perez, Cedar Rapids’ Andre Espeut, Tipton Walker of Benton Harbor, Michigan, and Davenport’s Kristine Ion-Rood were victorious.
In a final bout following the main event, Sterling heavyweight Alfredo Cervantes scored a unanimous decision over 550-pound Wade Bruins of Dixon, Illinois, who outweighed Cervantes by more than 300 pounds.